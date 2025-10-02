WFIT Local & State News - October 2, 2025 PM

Call for suspending Palm Bay politician Langevin.

State Sen. Debbie Mayfield has formally asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend Palm Bay City Councilman Chandler Langevin after a string of social-media posts. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

In an Oct. 1 letter, Sen. Debbie Mayfield condemned Councilman Chandler Langevin’s remarks as “repulsive” and urged Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend him for malfeasance. The comments drew a large crowd at a Sept. 30 special Palm Bay City Council meeting, where residents and officials demanded Langevin’s resignation or suspension. Langevin has refused to apologize or step down.

The City Council is scheduled to take up the issue again tonight, at 6 p.m. at Palm Bay City Hall.

Next rocket launch may be impacted by government shut-down.

Rocket launches from the Cape have been postponed due to the weather, and now future launches may be impacted by the shut-down of the federal government. Launch operations at Cape Canaveral depend heavily on civilian employees and contractors for everything from safety protocols to technical coordination. Mission-critical defense launches would get priority, but everything else — commercial launches, non-emergency military missions, static fire tests, pre-launch operations — risks delay or cancellation if the shutdown drags on. The current calendar shows the next launch may be next Monday - a SpaceX Starlink mission.

In related news, US Rep. Mike Haridopolos says he’s talked with NASA and was told, that despite the shutdown, everything was go for Artemis II and Artemis III moon missions.

Biologist with FFW fired for social media post.

A biologist with the Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission has been fired because of a Charlie Kirk post on her personal social media. Brittney Brown has filed a federal lawsuit claiming her firing was the result of her reposting an Instagram item which made light of the killing of Kirk. A conservative social-media account in TikTok shared a screenshot of Brown’s repost on Sept. 14 and called for her firing. She was fired the next day.

Fewer books removed from Florida schools.

It's that time of year again. Floridians arguing over what materials are available in public schools. Both the Florida Department of Education and PEN America released their respective lists of the books that are unavailable to access in school districts across the state. And the number decreased after lawmakers limited who can object to materials and how often.

Baby turtles washed back on the beaches.

Rough surf the last few days from Hurricanes Imelda and Humberto has resulted in dozens of baby sea turtles washing up along east coast Florida beaches. The Marine Science Center in Volusia County has been caring for the hatchlings that got caught in the surf and seaweed. Hospital officials said the turtles, which are commonly called wash backs, get too weak and can’t make their way back out to sea.

Wet weather may be coming…

The National Hurricane Center is keeping an eye on a disturbance between the northwestern Bahamas and Florida’s east coast. Any development will be slow to occur, but the National Weather Service in Melbourne said system could track across the state on Saturday, bringing a threat of heavy rain this weekend. Meanwhile heavy surf and a high risk of rip currents are forecast for Space Coast beaches through Saturday.

