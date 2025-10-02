WFIT Local & State News – October 3, 2025 AM

Brevard Zoo releases Bugs the green sea turtle at Pelican Park in Satellite Beach

After 5 months of rehabilitation at the Brevard Zoo Sea Turtle Healing Center, Bugs the juvenile green sea turtle was released at Pelican Park.

Palm Bay City Councilman Social Media Posts

State Sen. Debbie Mayfield has formally asked Gov. Ron DeSantis to suspend Palm Bay City Councilman Chandler Langevin after a string of social-media posts. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

In an Oct. 1 letter, Sen. Debbie Mayfield condemned Councilman

Chandler Langevin’s remarks as “repulsive” and urged Gov. Ron

DeSantis to suspend him for malfeasance. The comments drew a

large crowd at a Sept. 30 special Palm Bay City Council meeting,

where residents and officials demanded Langevin’s resignation or

suspension. Langevin has refused to apologize or step down.

Charlie Kirk won't have a Melbourne street named after him

Melbourne City Council members rejected a proposal last month to rename a city street in honor of slain conservative political activist Charlie Kirk.

The idea brought out people on both sides. Some praised the idea to honor Kirk’s beliefs while others questioned why Melbourne would recognize a man who had no ties to the area.

How the government shutdown affects Brevard, what to know about mail, parks, etc.

The 15th government shutdown since 1981 began at midnight following Democratic lawmakers and Republicans disagreeing on health care policy changes.

Hundreds of thousands of federal workers are expected to be placed on furloughs while workers in essential services such as the military, law enforcement, air traffic controllers and the TSA won’t be paid while they work.

Mail delivery, Social Security, Medicare, and Medicaid benefits are expected to continue without interruption.

Florida had about 195,167 federal employees as of Sept. 2024, according to the latest data from the Office of Management and Budget.

Longtime Satellite Beach police chief Jeff Pearson to retire after 38 years with agency

Satellite Beach Police Chief Jeff Pearson, who helmed the agency for nearly 15 years, is set to retire at the end of October.

The announcement was made Sept. 30. Pearson, who worked in law enforcement for 38 years, will remain on leave until Oct. 31, when he officially steps down, city officials reported.

Pearson's 38-year law enforcement career included serving as president of the Florida Police Chiefs Association.

He began his career with the Satellite Beach police department as a dispatcher in 1987.

NASA astronaut snaps photo of SpaceX rocket launch, from her airplane window seat

NASA astronaut Anne McClain was part of the space agency's Crew-10 mission, launching from Kennedy Space Center in Florida on board a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket.

As a resident on board the International Space Station, Anne McClain had quite a view. But, interestingly, something she saw while on a commercial airplane rendered the NASA astronaut speechless.

Just after midnight on Sept. 29, McClain posted a photo of a rocket launch outside her airplane window.

It was a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket, which she knows very well.

In a post on social media site X, the NASA Crew-10 astronaut McClain said: "What're the chances?! I looked out my airplane window and saw a very familiar sight. Turns out, my departure from LAX was perfectly timed to see a @SpaceX Falcon 9 @Starlink launch from California. Hard to believe it's only been 6 months since I took that same ride!"