WFIT Local & State News – October 13, 2025 AM

Flesh-eating bacteria reported in Florida

Florida has reported 29 cases of Vibrio vulnificus, also known as "flesh-eating" bacteria, so far this year.

The bacterial infection has resulted in five deaths across the state in 2025.

The bacteria is found in warm, brackish seawater and can be contracted by eating raw shellfish or through open wounds.

The new case was reported in Hernando County, the FDOH said as of Oct. 10, bringing the total to 29.

Five people have reportedly died after contracting the "flesh-eating" bacteria so far this year. The deaths occurred in Bay County, Broward County, Hillsborough County and St. John’s County, according to FDOH data.

The flesh eating bacteria is a bacterial infection found in warm and brackish seawater or floodwaters. The most common way to contract it is by eating raw or undercooked seafood, especially raw oysters, but you also can get it by exposing open cuts or wounds to the water.

Once infected, the skin and soft tissue around the victim's wound can rapidly break down. Treatment may require limb amputation to stop the rapid flesh deterioration and the infection can be fatal.

Pride Events still happening

Despite a challenging political climate in Florida, many Pride festivals are still taking place across the state.

At least two major events, Tampa Pride and Fort Myers Pride, have been canceled for the upcoming year due to funding issues.

Organizers cite reduced corporate sponsorships and the discontinuation of DEI programs as reasons for financial struggles.

Florida gas prices rose from last week

State gas prices rose last week and reached an average of $2.98 per gallon of regular fuel on Monday, up from last week's price of $2.90 per gallon, according to the U.S. Energy Information Administration.

The average fuel price in state is about the same price as a month earlier. According to the EIA, gas prices across the state in the last year have been as low as $2.85 on May 12, 2025, and as high as $3.14 on Jan. 27, 2025.

A year ago, the average gas price in Florida was 4% higher at $3.12 per gallon.

National Hurricane Center tracking Invest 97L in Atlantic

Post-Tropical Cyclone Jerry was causing rough seas far from land early Oct. 12 as National Hurricane Center forecasters shifted their focus to Invest 97L out in the Atlantic, and the nor'easter heading away from Florida toward many coastal states to the north. It is possible it could become a tropical depression.

Invest 97L could form a tropical depression next week, the National Hurricane Center's Oct. 12 Tropical Weather Discussion indicated.

Post-Tropical Cyclone Jerry has dissipated and is no longer a threat.

SpaceX Starship launches could bring huge tourist crowds, economic boost to Space Coast

SpaceX's Starship mega-rocket launches are expected to draw massive crowds to Florida's Space Coast, similar to NASA's space shuttle era.

High-profile launches boost Brevard County's economy through tourism, with visitors spending an average of $231 per day.

While Texas launches are a novelty, Florida is preparing for up to 120 annual Starship launches, which officials estimate will create jobs and billions in investment.

Cape View Elementary faces possible consolidation with Roosevelt

Cape View Elementary in Cape Canaveral may soon be consolidated with Roosevelt Elementary due to low enrollment and aging facilities.

Viera is getting yet another new Publix. We'll tell you where

A new Publix Supermarket is scheduled to open in the Viera area in mid-July 2026.

The new store will be located at the corner of Murrell Road and Berglund Lane in a plaza called Viera Promenade.

This location will be near several other grocery stores, including a Winn-Dixie and a new Whole Foods.