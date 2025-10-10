Low pressure crosses Florida, big changes ahead!

Okay, Florida, are you really, really for the first taste of fall? It's coming this weekend!

The same low-pressure system that will border the eastern Seaboard, producing strong winds, rain, and coastal flooding for the Carolinas through the Northeast, is slowly crossing South Florida. As the system travels over the southern portion of the state, the winds will be the strongest, coming from the east and beating down over the central and northern Atlantic coast. Seas are forecast to continue to be dangerous, exceeding 25 knots, and seas over 7 feet near showers from the Space Coast to Jacksonville at least through Sunday. Small crafts are advised to avoid navigating, and swimmers are advised to remain out of the water, as there is also a high risk of rip currents.

City Average date of first low of 60°F or less Last time the low was 60°F or less Pensacola Sep-30 Jun-01 Tallahassee Sep-25 Jun-01 Gainesville Oct-01 May-23 Jacksonville Oct-05 Jun-01 Orlando Oct-16 Apr-17 Tampa Oct-18 Apr-14 Ft. Myers Mar-22 Mar-22 Miami Mar-22 Nov-09

Hazards for the weekend across Central Florida's east coast.

How about the fall taste - North Florida

The first ones that will feel the cool down will be those across the Panhandle. From Pensacola through Tallahassee, the winds will be from the north Friday evening, continuing throughout the day on Saturday. Expect breezy conditions and winds that could reach 15 mph, with gusts potentially exceeding 25 mph at times. Saturday afternoon temperatures are expected to be between the mid- to upper 70s, which will be below normal for this time of year. However, the lower humidity will make it feel quite nice outside. Dewpoints will be in the mid-50s, which makes it very comfortable for us Floridians. Sunny skies will prevail throughout much of the weekend, as north winds continue to brush away any humidity across the area. The environment will remain relatively dry through the first half of the week. You can bet on lots of sunshine with cooler-than-average temperatures at least through Tuesday. The temperatures will slightly start to rise by the middle of the week as the wind shifts. However, even as the wind shifts, expect slightly lower humidity as we enter the deeper part of the fall season.

Florida, are you ready for some weather "fall" changes? 🌩



The Panhandle will feel the cooler temps on Saturday, while South Florida will have to wait until Sunday to get drier air and the Sunshine back! pic.twitter.com/7TPtpNJnPD — Florida Public Radio Emergency Network (FPREN) (@FloridaStorms) October 10, 2025

Across North Florida, temperatures are expected to be between five and ten degrees below normal for this time of year. Jacksonville will experience temperatures in the mid-70s on Saturday, and Sunday's temperatures are expected to remain similar. The big difference will be the low temperatures and the humidity. Temperatures could drop into the upper 50s for Monday morning as dry air filters from the north. The wind's direction will stay mainly from the north on Saturday and Sunday. However, as the low-pressure system moves closer to the northeastern section of the United States and a high-pressure system arrives from the west, the wind will continue to be mainly from the north across North Florida, ensuring the dry air remains in place.

Humidity moves away from Florida as a swath of dry air arrives this weekend and even takes over the southern portion of Florida.

Central's Florida forecast

For Friday, the wind will still be mainly from the east across Central Florida, and numerous showers that have impacted the Space Coast are expected. However, as the low-pressure system continues to move over to the Atlantic side, the winds will shift, and drier air will arrive in the I-4 corridor. By Saturday morning, the winds will be mainly from the north, and there could still be a few lingering showers streaming through. However, that low-pressure system is expected to move away on Sunday morning, keeping the winds mainly from the north, and skies are likely to start clearing by the afternoon. Expect cooler-than-average temperatures to persist on Sunday, with a high of around 80 degrees. By Monday morning, low temperatures will be around the mid-60s with a dew point that will also make the temperatures feel very comfortable.

For South Florida.

You could still receive a few showers and even an isolated thunderstorm on Saturday across South Florida, as the low-pressure system moves over to the Atlantic. It will form a cold front, bringing some instability to the area. The cold front will push through the day on Saturday, and as the wind shifts mainly from the north during the afternoon hours, dry air will inevitably arrive. Keep in mind, the stronger the low-pressure system becomes, the more dry air will be pushed south, which gives South Florida a higher chance to experience the taste of fall. Even across South Florida, temperatures are expected to remain between 5 and 7 degrees below normal for this time of year this weekend. On Saturday, the clouds will allow temperatures to stay cooler than average, while on Sunday, gradual clearing is expected. Temperatures are expected to be between 85 and 87°F, but the lower humidity will make it feel very comfortable. Similar temperatures are expected to prevail, allowing us to start the week with temperatures that will remain around normal for this time of year. South Florida is expected to experience fantastic weather through the beginning of the week, with lower-than-normal rain chances for the rest of the week, at around a 20% chance of showers. Otherwise, mostly sunny conditions and high temperatures are anticipated to stay in the mid to upper 70s.

For South Florida, although the winds will be shifted, we’re still under the influence of the King Tides. We are coming out of them, but there could still be some flooding happening across the coast. Please check the high tide times and note that the high tide will remain higher than normal, prevailing approximately one hour before the scheduled high tide time and lasting up to two hours after the peak. There could be flooding in lots, parks, and roads, and some roads may need to be closed at least temporarily through Sunday morning.

