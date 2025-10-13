WFIT Local & State News - October 13, 2025 PM

Florida home insurance costs rose 1.5% so far in 2025.

Average home insurance premiums in Florida increased again, but by only 1.5% over the first eight months of 2025. That’s an improvement over previous years but not the reduction that policyholders had been hoping for. Insurance insiders are divided over whether prices ever come down? According to a South Florida Sun Sentinel analysis of state data, of the 84 companies that reported data, average premiums declined for policyholders of only 17 of them.

Tyler Sirois files bill to lower age to buy a gun.

A new bill filed this week aims to reduce the minimum age at which Florida residents can buy a firearm. The bill was filed by state Rep. Tyler Sirois of Merritt Island. It aims to decrease the age restrictions originally implemented after the Parkland school shooting. If Sirois gets his way, the age limit will once again be lowered back to 18 years old, allowing more adults in the state to buy or receive firearms. The proposed bill won’t be considered until the legislature meets next year.

Brevard considers day of remembrance for Charlie Kirk.

Tomorrow evening the Brevard County Commission will consider designating Oct. 14 as "Charlie Kirk Remembrance Day.” Brevard's resolution was put forth by District 3 Commissioner Kim Adkinson.

Rocket launch tonight.

After being pushed back three days in a row, SpaceX will try once again tonight to launch a batch of 24 Amazon internet satellites to orbit. The Falcon 9 is slated to lift off at 8:08PM tonight.

Recycle the ISS.

NASA plans to spend approximately $1 billion to destroy the International Space Station in 2030. One researchers says the ISS contains over $1.5 billion worth of space-grade materials already in orbit. Instead of throwing this asset away, Greg Vialle believes NASA should redirect that funding to recycle the ISS. Vialle notes that the ISS is made of hundreds of tons of high-grade aluminum, titanium and other materials. Based on current launch costs, that material is worth over $1.5 billion if kept in space. At the bottom of the ocean, worthless.

Florida Dems support open primaries.

A poll suggests rank and file Democrats are open to the idea of opening primary elections for independents. Currently, primaries in Florida are closed — limited to the members of each party. Eighty percent of nonparty-affiliated voters are for opening up the primaries as well. Democratic Party Chair Nikki Fried has her staff collecting information about an open primary to present to party members, amid fears the idea would further divide a party that hasn’t seen a win since 2018.

Diane Keaton’s Brevard connection.

The late actress Diane Keaton spent time in Brevard County filming a movie that gained her national accolades. She spent time in the summer of 1995 in Rockledge filming the movie “Marvin’s Room.” The drama, also starring Meryl Streep, Leonardo DiCaprio and Robert DeNiro, is about a mom and her rebellious son returning home to Florida to reconnect with family. Keaton’s role earned her an Oscar nomination.

