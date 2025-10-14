WFIT Local & State News - October 14, 2025 PM

How many teacher vacancies does Brevard have?

The number of teacher vacancies in Brevard public schools is often discussed at school board meetings, with speakers raising concerns about unfilled jobs. But how many open positions does the district really have? A September report from Brevard Public Schools said there were 56 classroom instructional vacancies. However, that number does not include other school personnel like literacy coaches, occupational therapists and paraprofessionals for ESE students. Add those to the mix, and the number increases to 124. Compared to surrounding counties, Brevard has the highest number of instructional job openings. The Brevard Federation of Teachers says some of the biggest contributors to open teaching positions are issues like fewer people going into the career field, heavy workloads, problems with student discipline, and ongoing culture wars.

Space News.

After being pushed back three days in a row, SpaceX successfully launched a batch of Amazon Project Kuiper internet satellites last night. The next launch from the Space Coast may come early Thursday morning. It’s another Starlink mission for SpaceX. The four hour launch window opens at 2:42AM Thursday.

Yesterday in Texas, SpaceX launched its’ massive Starship rocket on the 11th test flight. The company claimed success as Starship performed a series of in-flight tests. The superheavy booster made a controlled splashdown in the Gulf, while Starship splashed down an hour later in the Indian Ocean as planned.

Home sales prices slip again in Brevard.

According to the most recent data from Realtor.com, buyers and sellers in Brevard County saw lower home sale prices than the previous month's median. The median single family home sold for $345,000 in July, down 3.9% from June. Compared to the year prior, the median home sales price was down just 1.4%.The statistics don't include homes listed for sale. Condos and townhomes dropped by 6.3% during July.

Immigration dashboard tracks stops in Florida.

Florida has posted an online dashboard detailing immigration enforcement efforts. During the period from August 1 through October 9th, officers have stopped more than 5,200 people in Florida. Of the 4,200 arrests of those stopped, about half were for immigration charges. In Brevard County, 233 people were stopped. The Florida Highway Patrol and Brevard County Sheriff’s Office were responsible for the vast majority of the immigration enforcement efforts.

KSC under boil-water notice.

All of Kennedy Space Center – including the visitor complex – is under a boil water notice. The notice was issued out of an abundance of caution after a water service disruption.

Meanwhile, the City of Melbourne has lifted two boil water notices that were in effect after the safety of the drinking water was confirmed through bacteriological surveys.

Lake Okeechobee ranked as most polluted in the US.

Lake Okeechobee is known as the largest freshwater lake in the state of Florida, but a new study also ranks it as the dirtiest lake in the country. The study evaluated the 100 largest lakes in the nation using chemical data from the EPA from January 2020 to July 2025. Lake Okeechobee had high levels of lead contamination, turbidity, and elevated phosphorus levels. The South Florida Water Management District, which shares responsibility for operating the lake contends that the figures used in the survey were misleading.

