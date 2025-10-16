WFIT Local & State News – October 17, 2025 AM

'No Kings' protests are in these 81 Florida cities. Where to find one near you

On Saturday, millions of Americans frustrated with President Donald Trump and his administration's immigration crackdowns, ICE and National Guard deployments, on-again-off-again tariffs, and his perceived control over all three branches of the U.S. government will be gathering again to protest in cities across the country.

About 2,500 "No Kings" protests are expected to happen Oct. 18, according to the "No Kings" website, including more than 80 in Florida.

Brevard man indicted for Palisades fire.

The Brevard man accused of starting the Palisades fire in California has been hit with new charges. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has more:

“Jonathan Rinderknecht of Melbourne has been indicted in Los Angeles for destruction of property by fire, arson, and timber set afire. Rinderknecht is accused of starting what prosecutors say became 'one of the most destructive wildfires in Los Angeles history.’ His next court appearance is scheduled in the coming weeks in Los Angeles.”

Could Floridians see another stimulus check in 2025? What residents need to know

Over the last few months, speculation has circulated on social media and some websites about a fourth stimulus check, with amounts ranging from $1,390 to $2,000, being distributed to Americans this year.

The IRS warns the public to be cautious of misinformation and potential fraud related to stimulus payments.

A proposed bill, the American Worker Rebate Act of 2025, has not been passed by Congress.

Florida Tech teams up with nonprofit to offer free therapy to restaurant workers

Florida Tech has partnered with Houston-based nonprofit Southern Smoke Foundation to offer free telehealth therapy for food and beverage workers.

The "Behind You" initiative provides up to 20 no-cost counseling sessions for those in the industry experiencing hardship.

Florida is the 13th state to join this program, expanding mental health support to a vital workforce.

Pineapple Cove cites discrepancies in details of incident leading to child's broken arm

Following a Pineapple Cove teaching assistant's arrest on a charge of child abuse after an incident during which a child's arm was broken, the school is clarifying specific points within arrest records that they see as misrepresentations of the incident.

The Palm Bay resident, who was terminated from her teaching position immediately following the incident, was arrested on Oct. 10 and released from Brevard County Jail the following day with a bond of $50,000.

National Hurricane Center tracking 2 tropical waves. Will more storms form before season's end?

Tropical Storm Lorenzo disappeared from National Hurricane Center maps Wednesday, Oct. 15.

While the Hurricane Center is keeping at eye on two tropical waves in the Atlantic, no tropical activity is expected over the next seven days.

During this part of the season, "tropical development tends to occur close to Central America, the north-central Atlantic and in waters surrounding the southeastern U.S. coast," according to AccuWeather.

With waters in the Caribbean very warm — which help fuel tropical development — if conditions are right, it's still possible a tropical storm or hurricane could develop during the final weeks of the season.

Florida medical marijuana business chills out

A surge in the number of Florida marijuana patients after the 2019 legalization of smokable medical marijuana has subsided, according to a new report from the state's Office of Medical Marijuana Use.

Florida now has the largest medical marijuana market in the U.S., with about 4% of its population registered as patients.

Are there any elections in Florida this November? Yes, here’s what to know

Can Ron DeSantis run for governor again in 2026?

It's an off year for Florida elections. State and most local elections won't come up again till 2026, the same year Gov. Ron DeSantis' term limits kick in and he prepares to pass on the mantle. The next presidential election isn't until 2028.

While 2025 is an off-year for major Florida elections, several local and special elections are still scheduled.

Numerous cities and counties will hold elections for mayors, city councils, and county councils on November 4, 2025.

Special elections were held throughout the year to fill vacancies in Congress and the state legislature.