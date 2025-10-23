WFIT's Local News Update October 23, 2025 PM

Melbourne mayor investigated in sister-in-law’s complaint

The Florida Department of Law Enforcement is investigating Melbourne Mayor Paul Alfrey after his sister- in-law filed a criminal complaint at the end of August.

Renee Alfrey alleges the mayor used her notary seal fraudulently and also charged thousands of dollars using a credit card belonging to the mayor’s brother and business partner, Walter “Brian” Alfrey, who died last December. And now, the credit card company, Capital One, is holding her responsible.

Mayor Alfrey said this is nothing more than a “business dispute” and a “false report” designed to ruin his reputation.

“This is evident by the barrage of social media posts making these false claims,” he said.

Renee Alfrey initially filed the complaint with Melbourne Police. To avoid a conflict of interest, the case was referred to FDLE. FDLE Resident Agent in Charge Ryan Bliss confirmed the investigation at a recent meeting of the Community Relations Council in Melbourne.

For now, FDLE is not saying anything public beyond confirming the investigation.

With enrollment rising, Florida Tech unveils vision of new buildings across Melbourne campus

Construction crews continue crafting the metallic skeleton of the six-story Crimson Crossing student housing complex — which will likely become the Florida Institute of Technology's most-visible landmark to the surrounding Melbourne-Palm Bay community.

And Crimson Crossing represents the first structure of a potential wave of buildings that — if funded and built sometime in the future — would expand and modernize Florida Tech's 130-acre campus.

This master-planning vision includes an elevated pedestrian bridge spanning Babcock Street. A student welcome center, replacing the Mobil gas station at the University Boulevard intersection. And a new on-campus home for the Nathan M. Bisk College of Business.

Florida Tech enrollment is on the rise. Fall-semester enrollment of traditional and online students has increased from 7,863 students in 2019 to 10,021 students this academic year.

After starting work as Florida Tech's sixth permanent president in July 2023, John Nicklow announced plans to launch a master plan to assess campus infrastructure as part of a broader "Forward Together, Boundless Potential" strategic initiative.

Langevin sues Palm Bay over censure limiting his powers

Chandler Langevin is suing the city of Palm Bay, saying a censure resolution passed by the City Council this month that limits his participation in council meetings violates the First Amendment.

Langevin has been under following his anti-Indian and anti-immigrant remarks on social media.

Palm Bay City Council this past month voted to ask Gov. Ron DeSantis to remove Langevin from office over his comments, which include calls to deport “all Indians” and “There is not a single Indian that cares about the United States. They are here to exploit us financially and enrich India and Indians.”

The city also said Langevin used his public office inappropriately when he used the city letterhead to send a letter to Rep. Mike Haridopolos requesting the pardon of a California man with ties to white supremacist groups convicted of rioting last year.

National Hurricane Center tracking Tropical Storm Melissa, 2 tropical waves. Florida impacts?

Tropical Storm Melissa could become one of the "strongest storms ever" in the Atlantic.

Forecasters are finding it challenging to figure out what Melissa will do.

The system is now expected to undergo rapid intensification and grow into a powerful Category 4 hurricane by early next week, according to the National Hurricane Center. Predictions on how strong Melissa will get keep changing.

A major hurricane is one that is at least a Category 3 storm, with maximum sustained winds of at least 111 mph.