WFIT Local & State News – October 24, 2025 AM

The iconic NASA countdown clock, seen during historic Apollo and

Space Shuttle launches, now stands at the entrance of the Kennedy

Space Center Visitor Complex.

WFIT’s Terri Wright shares the news.

“For more than 40 years, the iconic countdown clock at Kennedy Space

Center’s Press Site marked some of humanity’s greatest milestones in

space exploration. Installed for Apollo 12 in 1969, it tracked every launch

from Apollo and Skylab to three decades of space shuttle missions. The

10-foot-tall, 26-foot-long clock featured six massive digits lit by 349 bulbs.

Its final countdown came in 2014, when it was replaced by a modern digital

display capable of streaming live video and full-color graphics.”

The historic clock was officially added to the National Register of

Historic Places in 2000.

With enrollment rising, Florida Tech unveils vision of new buildings across Melbourne campus

Construction crews continue to build the six-story Crimson Crossing student housing complex — which will likely become the Florida Institute of Technology's most-visible landmark to the surrounding Melbourne-Palm Bay community.

The Crimson Crossing represents the first structure of a potential wave of buildings that would expand and modernize Florida Tech's 130-acre campus.

This master-planning vision includes an elevated pedestrian bridge spanning Babcock Street. A student welcome center, replacing the Mobil gas station at the University Boulevard intersection. And a new on-campus home for the Nathan M. Bisk College of Business.

Student enrollment at Florida Tech has grown more than 27% since 2019, reaching more than 10,000 students.

The new $96.1 million Crimson Crossing residence hall will add 556 beds and is scheduled to open in August.

Duffy wants NASA to reopen SpaceX moon lander contract. Musk called him 'Sean Dummy'

Elon Musk is taking aim at the head of NASA amid news that the U.S. space agency may consider companies other than SpaceX to build landers to transport astronauts to the moon's surface.

NASA had previously awarded the lucrative contract to SpaceX to develop its Starship megarocket to ferry Artemis III astronauts to the lunar surface before the decade is out.

Musk's insults also come amid a search for NASA's next long-term leader during Trump's second term. Billionaire Jared Isaacman has long been the SpaceX CEO's preferred candidate.

Daylight saving time change 2025: With Sunshine Protection Act, why Florida falls back

Daylight saving time, starting back up in March, when we'll set our clocks forward one hour

For years, lawmakers tried to permanently end daylight saving time in Florida via the Sunshine Protection Act, with bills introduced in 2018, 2019, 2021 and 2023. However, the bills were never passed by the U.S. House of Representatives, and they have never been signed into law.

Trader Joe's coming to Brevard

Brevard County's first Trader Joe's is confirmed for the Avenue Viera.

While an official opening date has not been announced, it could be as early as March.

DeSantis says Florida auto rebates from Progressive coming

Progressive will return an average of $300 to its 2 and a half million Florida policyholders due to excess profits.

The rebates are attributed to legal reforms in 2022 that reduced litigation costs for insurance companies.

Customers with active Progressive policies on Dec. 31, 2025, will receive the money as a credit or check in early 2026.