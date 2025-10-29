WFIT Local & State News – October 30, 2025 AM

Governor Ron DeSantis says he wants the Board of Governors to quote, “pull the plug” on hiring people on H-1B workers at Florida’s public universities and colleges.

DeSantis says these jobs should be filled instead by American workers. His comments came at a Tampa press conference.

Over the last five years, 2,589 H-1B visa sponsorships were acquired for university workers in Florida.

Here's what to know about SNAP halt in Brevard, from who's affected to where to find food

A federal government shutdown is expected to halt SNAP benefits for 42 million Americans in November, according to the U.S. Department of Agriculture.

In Brevard County, Florida, over 25,000 households received SNAP benefits as of 2023.

Local food banks were already experiencing high demand before the shutdown and are now requesting donations.

Brevard was already at the highest level of food insecurity that the food banks has seen in more than a decade, according to the chief development officer of Second Harvest Food Bank.

Major land purchase and new apartment plans signal residential growth for Merritt Island

South Carolina-based luxury apartment developer Woodfield Developments this year secured $51.2 million in construction financing for a new multifamily project on Fortenberry Road in Merritt Island.

Expected to be completed in early 2027, the plans call for 296 apartments across a series four-story buildings, including amenities such as a pool, a 24-hour fitness center and outdoor summer kitchens with grills.

Located at 555 Fortenberry Road, the project will be in close proximity to other recent Merritt Island developments such as the River Fly-In condominiums and the upcoming Health First Hospital designated to replace Cape Canaveral Hospital in the coming years.

Cape View community asks Brevard school board to reconsider consolidating school

Though they were a small group, they were united in their request of Brevard's school board: Don't close Cape View Elementary School.

At the Oct. 28 Brevard school board meeting, a group of about 25 parents and community members from Cape Canaveral and other parts of the county attended the meeting to speak out against closing the school, something the district is considering in an effort to cut costs. Right now, the school — which has the capacity for about 600 students — serves approximately 270 kids, according to Sue Hann, assistant superintendent of facilities services, who discussed the possibility of consolidating the school with Roosevelt Elementary School in Cocoa Beach at a Sept. 23 work session.

SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launch from Cape Canaveral Wednesday afternoon

The SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket launched from Cape Canaveral, marking Florida's 90th launch of the year.

After a few delays, the liftoff occurred at 12:35 p.m. from Launch Complex 40 at Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

While SpaceX did not give a reason for the change in the launch time, the Space Force 45th Weather Squadron had predicted moderate booster landing conditions.

Referred to as Starlink 10-37, the mission was a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket delivering a batch of 28 Starlink internet satellites to orbit.

The next launch from Florida is scheduled for early Sunday morning from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

