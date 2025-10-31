WFIT Local & State News – October 31, 2025 AM

Anca Aldrin, wife of NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin, dies at age 66. What to know

NASA astronaut Buzz Aldrin was part of the Apollo 11 crew, consisting of mission commander Neil Armstrong and Michael Collins.

Anca Aldrin, Buzz Aldrin’s wife, recently passed away on October 28th at the young age of 66.

American Police Hall of Fame to close after 22 years in Titusville

Titusville city manager Thomas Abbate told city council members this week that the American Police Hall of Fame & Museum would be closing soon and that the owner had let him know the building might soon become available.

He and city staff had already conducted a site visit of the museum and are considering its eligibility for a future police headquarters and emergency operations center.

The museum's closure comes two years after a state funding request for expansion was vetoed.

Aid for Brevard flood victims.

Brevard County has set up an online portal for residents seeking volunteer help with flood clean-up efforts. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

The program connects homeowners affected by recent flooding with partner volunteer organizations that can help with removal of mud, ruined furniture, wet flooring, and damp drywall from flooded homes. All services are provided free of charge. Visit BrevardFL.gov to sign up.

Brevard voters will decide on continuing half-cent sales tax for schools in 2026 election

Brevard voters will decide next year whether to continue sales and property taxes that for the past decade have been used to fund school operations and capital projects.

Both taxes will go to referenda on Brevard County ballots in the 2026 midterm elections when voters will decide whether to continue the half-cent sales tax and a property tax equivalent to $1 on every $1,000 of taxable value of a person's home.

Brevard has five in top 50 as US News reports Florida's top elementary and middle schools

Five elementary and middle schools in Brevard County ranked among the top 50 in Florida, according to U.S. News and World Report.

The rankings are based on state assessment scores in math and reading, considering the socioeconomic context of the student body.

Schools were ranked within each state. There are no national rankings.

Publix hosting trick-or-treat event.

Grab some last-minute Halloween snacks at Publix while your children trick-or-treat around the store.

The grocery store will host trick-or-treating events at all Space Coast locations. Children ages 12 and younger dressed in costume are welcome to attend the family-friendly event. It will be held from 4 p.m. to 7 p.m. on Halloween, Oct. 31.

Spot the rocket as Blue Origin's New Glenn stands upright ahead of 2nd Cape Canaveral launch

Standing 321 feet tall, the New Glenn is designed to compete with SpaceX and ULA in the orbital payload market.

The rocket's second mission, carrying NASA's ESCAPADE mission to Mars, is scheduled for no earlier than November 8.

The rocket went vertical on the launch pad the night of Oct. 29 for an upcoming test fire ahead of the rocket’s second mission, currently set for 7p.m. Nov. 8 from Launch Complex 36 in Cape Canaveral Space Force Station.

