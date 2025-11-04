WFIT Local & State News – November 4, 2025 AM

Top Florida lawmaker revives 'rural renaissance' push

Albritton, a Republican in the Senate, has a plan to infuse rural areas with more funding while expanding options for education, health care, improving transportation infrastructure and adding housing.

As lawmakers hold committee hearings over the next two months to prepare for the next 60-day legislative session set to begin Jan. 13, Albritton isn’t giving up on completing his policy showpiece.

Last year's version of the bill failed due to a dispute over tax cuts between Gov. Ron DeSantis and House Speaker Daniel Perez.

Former NASA administrators criticize SpaceX.

Two former NASA administrators criticized the agency’s current approach to using SpaceX’s Starship for the Artemis 3 crewed lunar landing. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

Former administrators Charlie Bolden and Jim Bridenstine expressed skepticism that NASA’s current Artemis architecture, using Starship to ferry astronauts to and from the lunar surface, can succeed before the first projected Chinese crewed landing later this decade. With the current approach, Bridenstine said, “the probability of beating China is rapidly approaching zero. We have to do something different.”

SpaceX replied the company has devised a new approach to get astronauts to the lunar surface faster than the current plan for Artemis 3, but did not disclose details.

Proposed hotel for downtown Eau Gallie gains support from Melbourne city leaders

Melbourne city officials are considering a deal for a new hotel and parking garage in the Eau Gallie Arts District.

At the Oct. 28 meeting of the Melbourne City Council, members voted unanimously to move forward with a deal that will create a public-private parking garage funded by both the city and developers but owned by the city.

The project includes a 160-room hotel with a rooftop restaurant and a 542-space partially public parking garage.

Melbourne plans to contribute $10.5 million from a community redevelopment agency toward the parking garage.

The parking garage could be completed as soon as February of 2027 while the hotel is expected to be finished by March of 2028.

FHSAA football plan for fewer classes, what's the proposal, when's the vote?

The Florida High School Athletic Association is considering a proposal to change the state's high school football structure.

The plan would reduce the number of football classes from eight to six for the 2026-27 and 2027-28 seasons.

A new district tournament would be introduced, and mandatory district games during the regular season would be eliminated.

SpaceX or ULA? Mid-week doubleheader liftoff from Cape Canaveral to tie yearly record

Two rocket launches are scheduled for Wednesday night from Florida's Space Coast.

A successful doubleheader would tie the yearly launch record of 93 set last year.

SpaceX is scheduled to launch first, followed by a United Launch Alliance Atlas V rocket later in the evening.

Brevard residents reach out to help hurricane recovery effort in hard-hit Jamaica

Hurricane Melissa, a Category 5 storm, caused widespread destruction and at least 22 deaths in Jamaica.

For the last several days residents in south Brevard with connections to Jamaica, have watched as heartbreaking images from Hurricane Melissa’s catastrophic passage over the island nation surfaced.

Florida residents and organizations are mobilizing to send financial aid and relief supplies to the island nation.

The storm destroyed homes and infrastructure in cities like Montego Bay and Kingston before moving toward Cuba.

As National Hurricane Center watches tropical wave, will cooler temps continue in Florida?

The good news is that the tropics are quiet, with no activity expected for the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Florida weather forecast from Daytona Beach to Stuart, Florida

Dry and gradually warmer through much of the week with low rain chances returning late week into the weekend. Northerly winds increase Nov. 3 and turn northeasterly on Tuesday, producing poor to hazardous beach and boating conditions.

High temperatures are forecast to range from 79 Nov. 3 to 81 by Nov. 6.

Low temperatures are forecast to range from 68 Nov. 3 to 73 Nov. 6.