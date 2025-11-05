WFIT Local & State News – November 5, 2025 AM

Brevard County employees can't openly carry weapons on the job after policy change

A new administrative order from the Brevard County government issued Oct. 31 prohibits county employees from openly carrying firearms while working.

In September, a state appeals court ruled that the Florida's prohibition on openly carrying guns violated the Second Amendment.

That led the county to update its policies to allow open carry by employees while attorneys and other county leaders worked to determine how to implement a firearm policy after the appeals court ruling in McDaniels vs. State of Florida.

But now, under the newly updated policy, open carry for employees is now a "dismissal level offense," according to an administrative order issued by county manager Jim Liesenfelt.

Brevard County employees are permitted to keep legally owned firearms locked in their vehicles. Concealed carry is also allowed for county employees as long as it the practice doesn't conflict with any other laws or policies requiring the gun to be secured.

Elections 2025: Melbourne Beach and Indialantic holding elections for municipal government

Two Brevard County municipalities have contested elections , Nov. 4, to determine who will represent the people of Indialantic and Melbourne Beach.

Residents in Barefoot Bay are also voting on whether to spend $185,000 to build two new pickleball courts.

Voters in Indialantic and Melbourne Beach will decide on candidates in contested local elections on November 4.

In Indialantic, former council member Julie McKnight is running against Guy Harvey Newman for Town Council Seat 1.

Four candidates are competing for two open seats on the Melbourne Beach Town Commission.

Trump administration to fund SNAP during shutdown. Here's how much recipients will get

The government shutdown is in its 35th day and is expected to become the longest in U.S. history on Wednesday, Nov. 5, surpassing the record set under President Donald Trump in 2019.

For the first time in its 61-year history, funding for the Supplemental Nutrition Assistance Program (SNAP) has come to a halt due to the shutdown.

According to USA TODAY, the Trump administration announced plans to distribute partial SNAP benefits in November

What is the filibuster? Trump demands 'nuclear option' to end the government shutdown

The ongoing federal government shutdown is set to become the longest in U.S. history, impacting federal workers and millions of Americans.

Republicans and Democrats are deadlocked over issues including Affordable Care Act subsidies and healthcare benefits for undocumented immigrants.

President Donald Trump has urged Senate Republicans to eliminate the filibuster, which requires a 60-vote majority to end debate on a bill.

On Tuesday, Nov. 4, the U.S. Senate will vote on a short-term funding measure for the 14th time. If it fails, as of Wednesday this shutdown will become the longest the country has experienced, breaking the record of 35 days during a shutdown in President Donald Trump's first term.

Parrish Medical building at Titus Landing to partially reopen as HVAC repairs continue

Parrish Healthcare is reopening parts of Parrish Healthcare Center at Titus Landing as repairs continue to address ongoing issues with the building’s heating, ventilation and air-conditioning system.

The owner, The Inland Group, has made progress on repairs to the Titusville facility, according to a news release from the North Brevard healthcare company. Portions of the first floor are now safe for limited healthcare services.

In August, Parrish announced it would be vacating the facility for the duration of the repairs, citing patient health and safety as major concerns. Temporary measures had been in replace to address the ventilation issues, but the move was made as Parrish officials waited for a longer term solution.

National Hurricane Center tracking tropical wave in Caribbean. How often do November storms form?

Conditions remain quiet in the tropics, with no activity expected for the next seven days, according to the National Hurricane Center.

Forecasters are watching a tropical wave in the central Caribbean. Warm waters and low wind shear could support tropical development.

If it does develop into a named storm, it would be Nestor.

Hurricane season ends Nov. 30.

The forecast for the week has Thursday with a high of 78 and a low of 67. Looks like temperatures will start to rise until early next week when the forecast expects a cold front bringing slightly cooler temperatures to us here in Brevard County. Do expect high humidity for the next couple of days.