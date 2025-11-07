WFIT Local & State News – November 7, 2025 AM

Florida rocket launch record set to fall this weekend with SpaceX, Blue Origin liftoffs

The record-breaking 94th launch of the year is scheduled to take place this weekend, with SpaceX and Blue Origin liftoffs scheduled.

SpaceX's reusable Falcon 9 boosters are credited with dramatically increasing the possible launch frequency.

The rapid increase in launches is boosting the local economy and creating high-paying jobs in Brevard County.

Florida District Court Judge Gregory A. Presnell has denied Chandler

Langevin’s emergency motion for a preliminary injunction seeking to block

enforcement of Palm Bay’s censure resolution. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us

more.

Langevin, represented by attorney and political ally Anthony Sabatini, filed

his federal lawsuit on October 20. In the initial filing, Sabatini misspelled his

own name and listed the wrong date for the censure.

The ruling comes just two weeks after the Palm Bay City Council formally

censured Langevin for posting anti-Indian comments on social media and

using official city letterhead to seek a pardon for a convicted extremist.

The order denies Langevin’s emergency request but allows him to refile a

proper motion once the City of Palm Bay has been formally served with the

lawsuit.

DeSantis appoints Zonka, reappoints Howse, to Eastern Florida State College trustees board

Gov. Ron DeSantis recently appointed Kristine Zonka to the Eastern Florida State College Board of Trustees and reappointed Ronald Howse to another four-year term on the board

Zonka currently serves as Administrator and Health Officer for the Florida Department of Health in Brevard County. She is a former Palm Bay City Council member and Brevard County commissioner, has an associate degree in nursing from Keiser University and both a master’s degree and a Doctor of Nursing Practice from Frontier Nursing University.

Zonka also is a member of the Health Council of East Central Florida board.

Howse was first appointed to the EFSC Board of Trustees in 2015 by former Gov. Rick Scott.

Port Canaveral expects $255 million in capital projects next year amid growth in cruise industry

As Port Canaveral continues to see more cruise and cargo traffic, CEO Capt. John Murray said they are strengthening infrastructure to keep up with the growth.

This year, saw the 100th million cruise passenger in the port's history, Murray told the business and community leaders, elected officials and port partners who gathered at the annual State of the Port presentation, held Wednesday, Nov. 5 at Cruise Terminal 10.

To keep up with growth, Murray said the port has $255 million in capital projects planned for 2026 with $912 million planned over the next five years. Eighteen cruise ships will call the port home next year, up from 16 this year., Murray said. About 9 million passengers are expected to pass through the port, an increase of 400,000.

Rodent, roach activity leads to Titusville, Florida, sushi shop shutdown

Ako Sushi and Seafood in Titusville failed their Oct. 27-Nov. 2 inspections and were temporarily closed. Follow-up inspections are required.

They had 23 total violations, with six high-priority violations including two for rodent activity.

Sheriff: Brevard student, 15, arrested after kicking teacher, trying to grab deputy's gun

A 15-year-old student was arrested after allegedly kicking a teacher and trying to take a deputy's gun.

The teen faces multiple charges, including battery on a teacher and attempting to deprive an officer of his weapon.

Brevard County in for warm weekend followed by first cold front of the season

Brevard County will experience warmer temperatures this weekend followed by a cold front early next week.

Lows are expected to drop into the upper 40s by Monday night into Tuesday morning. according to the National Weather Service in Melbourne.

Wind gusts as high as 25 mph will make temperatures feel even cooler.

Central Florida is expected to first feel the chilly temperatures Sunday night Nov. 9 into the following day.

While the cooler temperatures will arrive by Monday, Nov. 10, the coldest weather is expected that evening.