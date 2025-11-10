WFIT Local & State News - November 10, 2025 PM

Blue Origin to try again Wednesday.

Blue Origin worked hard to launch its New Glenn rocket Sunday afternoon from the Cape, but cloudy skies, a cruise ship lumbering into the no-go zone, and ground equipment problems eventually scrubbed the launch.

Blue Origin has worked with the FAA to get an exemption to the current daytime launch restrictions. So, New Glenn is now scheduled to launch this Wednesday, with a window opening at 2:50PM.

Meanwhile, SpaceX has scheduled a Starlink mission for late tonight/ early tomorrow. The launch window extends from 10PM Monday until 2AM Tuesday. If successful, it will break the record of 93 Space Coast launches set just last year.

Will Brevard escape hurricane strikes this year?

It’s just a few weeks before the official end of the 2025 Atlantic hurricane season. So far, no storms have hit Brevard. And the National Hurricane Center reported today that the tropics remain quiet with no cyclone formation expected during the next week.

Florida AG pushes aggressive agenda.

Florida’s Attorney General James Uthmeier has taken several hardline actions since his appointment. Uthmeier has proposed an ambitious legislative agenda, including limiting the insanity defense and banning convicted sex offenders from adopting children. Democrats have raised the alarm over his actions, including a lawsuit against Planned Parenthood, calling them politically motivated. Uthmeier came up with the name Alligator Alcatraz. He is suing Democratic-run states over their immigration policies. With nearly two months until the next Florida legislative session, he’s also laid out an ambitious agenda that will require support from fellow Republican lawmakers, which could also be challenging.

Veterans get in free at Kennedy Space Center.

Starting today, military members will get free admission to the Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex. The deal is valid for veterans, active duty, retired and reserve military. Up to four of their guests get a 50% discount. The offer is good until Sunday, October 16.

Brightline dumps Titusville land.

Brightline has sold a chunk of land — at a huge loss — in Titusville. The property was speculated to the be home of a station on a future passenger rail line to Jacksonville. Brightline purchased the 107-acre property near the Space Coast Regional Airport for $38 million back in 2023. Brightline sold the land for $6.6 million two weeks ago for a loss of $32 million.

Cold weather approaches Brevard.

The National Weather Service in Brevard has issued a cold weather advisory, effective for Tuesday morning. Temperatures will drop into the low 40’s beachside, the upper 30’s inland. Add gusts of 30 mph, and wind chill values will be 30 degrees or less.

As unseasonably Cold weather approaches Florida, shelters are opening across Central Florida to keep residents safe. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

In Brevard County, Matthew’s Hope—a faith-based nonprofit that serves people experiencing homelessness—will open as a Freeze Warning Cold Weather Shelter today at 4 p.m. Transportation buses will begin picking up guests throughout the organization’s service area starting at 3:30 p.m. Donations of food and essential supplies are urgently needed. With recent funding shortfalls, financial contributions are also critical to help keep Matthew’s Hope’s programs operating.

