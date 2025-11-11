WFIT Local & State News – November ,11 2025 AM

When will the government shutdown end? Betting odds shift as Senate deal nears

Is the federal shutdown, the longest in U.S. history, about to end?

Smart money says yes, according to popular betting site Polymarket.

On Sunday, Nov. 9, a group of moderate Senate Democrats defected from the rest of the party to discuss a compromise with Senate Republicans to pay the government's bills through Jan. 30.

However, the compromise did not include extended subsidies for Affordable Care Act recipients, which was the main Democratic sticking point. Without those, insurance premiums for millions of Americans will surge in the next few months.

The shutdown, now at Day 41, began at 12:01 a.m. Oct. 1 when Congress failed to pass legislation to pay the federal government's bills. The previous record was 35 days during a shutdown in President Donald Trump's first term.

Florida state parks offer free admission for all on Veterans Day. WFIT’s

Terri Wright gives us details.

In honor of those who have served in the U.S. Armed Forces, Florida

State Parks will offer free admission to all visitors, on Veterans Day,

Tuesday, Nov. 11.

Many of the state’s parks have deep historical connections to military

service—having once served as strategic outposts, training grounds, or

defense sites. Today, these locations stand as places of remembrance and

learning, inviting visitors to explore the landscapes and stories that helped

shape the nation’s history.

Palm Bay faces lawsuit after limiting public comments to only those with direct ties to city

An Osceola County man is suing the city of Palm Bay, challenging the city council's action allowing only city residents, owners of business within city limits and city utilities customers to speak at public meetings.

Florida has strong Sunshine Laws designed to promote government transparency and participation, with strict limits on what types of speech local governments can and cannot restrict at public meetings.

According to the lawsuit filed in Circuit Court Oct. 27 by Joshua Meyers, the city has violated both his and other Florida residents' "constitutional and statutory right" to speak at public meetings.

The new policy was approved at the same Council meeting where dozens of people from all over Brevard County poured into Palm Bay City Hall to protest Councilman Chandler Langevin's social media posts disparaging Indian immigrants and Indian-Americans.

Ironically, Langevin — who voted in favor of the new restrictions — is also suing the city, saying a censure motion the Council approved at that meeting limiting his participation in future Council meetings infringed on his First Amendment rights.

FAA investigates after small plane makes emergency landing alongside Titusville highway

The Federal Aviation Administration is investigating the circumstances leading up to an airplane making an emergency landing Thursday, Nov. 7, on the grass alongside State Road 407, the Florida Highway Patrol reported.

No one was injured in the incident, which happened about 1 p.m. during the lunch hour traffic rush. The unidentified aircraft came down without incident on State Road 407 between Interstate 95 and State Road 528. The pilot was seen walking around the aircraft moments later.

Arctic winds reach Florida, temperatures dropping. These areas to see early freeze tonight

Much of the state is going to be cold tonight from wintry blasts sweeping down from Canada.

Yesterday morning, Nov. 10, temperatures in North Florida have dropped into the 40s and temps in North, Central and parts of Southwest Florida are expected to drop sharply this afternoon.

The entire state is under a small craft advisory, with high surf and dangerous rip currents expected along both coasts.

A freeze warning is in effect for North Florida and inland north Central Florida for late Monday night and early Tuesday morning, with low temperatures falling to the upper 20s and lower 30s and wind chills dipping below 20 degrees, according to National Weather Service forecasts. A freeze watch will be in effect tonight for the Panhandle from 6 p.m. CT until 8 a.m. Tuesday.

Florida Black pastors backing David Jolly for Florida governor

A new coalition of over two dozen pastors from historically Black congregations is backing Democrat David Jolly for Florida governor.

The group, "Faith Leaders for Florida’s Future," described the former Republican congressman as a candidate with a "fresh vision."

Jolly faces a significant challenge, however: A Democrat has not been elected governor in Florida since 1994.

New Zootopia attraction opens at Walt Disney World. See what it replaced, where to find it

Judy Hobbs, Officer Benjamin Clawhauser and other beloved characters from Disney’s Zootopia now have their own attraction at Walt Disney World.

“Zootopia: Better Zoogether!” opened Nov. 7 at Disney’s Animal Kingdom. The new show is based off the original move “Zootopia” and “Zootopia 2,” which opens Nov. 26.

Actors Ginnifer Goodwin and Jason Bateman, who starred in the movies, lend their voices to the new attraction. It’s located in the iconic Tree of Life at the heart of Disney’s Animal Kingdom. Previously, the space was home to “It’s Tough to be a Bug!”