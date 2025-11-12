WFIT Local & State News - November 12, 2025 PM

Two candidates for Florida governor talk about the issues.

The race to become Florida's next governor has begun — with the election just a year away. Florida Roundup host Tom Hudson spoke with David Jolly, a Democrat, and Paul Renner, a Republican.

When asked whether he supports efforts to do away with property taxes, Jolly said he would as long as the math works and that critical services are still paid for. Renner said he supports reducing property taxes but that DeSantis hasn't revealed a plan yet.

When it comes to rising property insurance premiums, Jolly said that in Florida, there is no affordable way to cover natural disaster risks and hurricanes. He wants to change the existing catastrophic fund in Florida to fully remove natural disaster perils. Renner, said he'd continue to support property insurance reform.

Sykes Creek Bridge to reopen.

The Sykes Creek Bridge was damaged in 2017. Since then, the bridge has been closed as the county replaced it at a cost of $5 million. Officials say work on the bridge is expected to finish up in December, with the bridge reopening sometime in January.

Lawmakers try (again) to ban Pride flags.

State lawmakers are having another go at banning government buildings from hoisting flags referencing politics, race, gender, or sexual orientation. It will be the fourth year in a row Republicans have attempted such legislation. So far, the bills have died before being heard on either chamber’s floor. The language bans schools, universities, state governments, local governments, or political boards from displaying flags depicting Gay Pride, MAGA, or Black Lives Matter banners.

Help for drivers with autism.

A proposed program aims to boost safety for motorists with autism spectrum disorder during traffic stops. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

The proposal calls for establishing a program that provides drivers with autism spectrum disorder a blue envelope to hold their driver’s license, vehicle registration, and other key documents.

Known as the Blue Envelope Program, the initiative aims to make roadside interactions between individuals with autism and law enforcement safer and more effective. The blue envelope serves as a clear signal to officers, offering helpful information and communication tools to reduce misunderstandings and promote safer traffic stops. The bill will be considered in the legislative session beginning January 13.

Holiday boat parades.

Yesterday we report the Merritt Island holiday boat parade was cancelled for this year, after the sponsor pulled out due to legal issues after last year’s boat crash. Meanwhile the Grand Canal Christmas boat parade is back on, after local residents and a business took the lead. The former sponsor, the Banana River Sail and Power Squadron will be ceasing operations on December 1st. The the boat parade is a go, set for December 20th on Satellite Beach’s Grand Canal.

Viera Hospital ranked among the best in Florida.

Newsweek has included Health First Viera Hospital on its list of best Florida hospitals. It ranked number 18 out of 27 hospitals from around the state. The rankings are based on patient satisfaction, hospital accreditation, and surveys of medical professionals.

Carolyn Marks to appear at Ron Jons.

Here’s your chance to meet champion surfer Carolyn Marks. She’ll be hosting a meet-and-greet at Ron Jons Surf Shop this Saturday. Marks is the defending Olympic gold medalist and 2023 World Surf League champion. The line at Ron Jons forms at noon, Saturday.

