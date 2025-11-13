WFIT Local & State News - November 13, 2025

Value of Indian River Lagoon skyrockets.

The Indian River Lagoon is worth a lot more than we thought it was. According to a new study, every $1 we spend on it generates $24 in return. The lagoon generates over $28 billion in annual local economic impacts. The study, conducted on behalf of the Indian River Lagoon National Estuary Program, shows $7.6 billion more in economic benefit than a previous study done in 2016.

Florida Dems file gun control legislation.

Just weeks after Florida’s open carry law took effect, Florida Democrats filed dozens of gun control measures that even party leaders acknowledge are likely to go nowhere. WFIT’s Terri Wright gives us details.

Democratic lawmakers have introduced bills that would ban the sale of assault-style weapons and high-capacity magazines holding more than 10 rounds, require background checks for ammunition purchases, and restrict where firearms can be carried.

So far, none of these Democratic-sponsored gun control measures have been scheduled for committee hearings by Republican leadership. Meanwhile, a GOP-backed proposal expanding gun rights is already set for discussion next week.

That measure, sponsored by Rep. Tyler Sirois, Republican of Merritt Island, seeks to lower the minimum age to purchase any firearm from 21 to 18. A similar effort earlier this year failed after the Senate declined to support the House’s version of the bill.

Another piece of proposed legislation would require Florida students to learn to read and write in cursive. Elementary school kids in the 2nd to 5th grade would learn cursive letter formation. A similar attempt to pass this legislation failed during the previous legislative session.

Rockets, rockets, rockets.

The Space Coast launch calendar is filling up fast. Blue Origin was slated to send two NASA science spacecraft to Mars this afternoon. The Blue Origin New Glenn’s previous launch attempts were scrubbed by weather, a wandering cruise ship, and a solar storm.

Then later tonight, the delayed ULA Atlas V launch of a communications satellite for ViaSat is scheduled for 10:04PM (just minutes past the FAA-imposed restrictions).

Then tomorrow night, there’s a possible SpaceX double-header. Two Falcon 9 rockets will also avoid the FAA restrictions by launching at 10:01PM. There’s the normal four hour launch window for these Starlink missions, one from pad 39A and the other from pad 40.

Merritt Island man to be executed this evening.

A Merritt Island man was slated to be executed at 6PM this evening for the death of a nine-year-old Merritt Island child. Bryan Jennings has filed nine appeals since his 1986 conviction. The Florida Supreme Court recently rejected his latest appeal. He will be the 16th inmate executed in Florida this year.

Flood loan help center now open in Titusville.

The Small Business Administration has opened a Disaster Loan Relief Outreach Center in Titusville. Low-interest loans are available to flood-impacted homeowners, renters, and businesses. The loans can fund repair, rebuilding, and recovery costs not fully covered by insurance. The help center is open at the Titusville Library on South Hopkins Avenue.

Orlando Convention Center parking scam.

If you paid for parking at the Orlando County Convention Center last year, your money may have ended up in a thief’s pocket. An employee working the toll booth at the Orlando convention center used her own credit card reader to skim over $57,000 in parking fees. Zillah Bell now faces trial for felony grand theft.

