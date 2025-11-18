WFIT Local & State News – November, 18 2025 AM

Florida’s I-95 is among the most dangerous in the country.

A recent study found Interstate 95 in Florida to be among the most dangerous stretches of highway in the nation. And WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us Brevard County was no exception.

Between 2019 and 2023, Florida accounted for over 1,700 fatalities. The stretch along Brevard and Volusia counties accounted for more than a quarter of those deaths. FDOT is conducting an analysis to potentially widen I-95 from St. Johns Heritage Parkway to Fiske Blvd in Rockledge.

The half-cent sales tax, approved in 2016 for the Indian River lagoon

restoration, is set to expire. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us why renewing the

tax is vital to the health of the IRL.

Approved by 62% of voters, the Save Our Indian River Lagoon Trust Fund

has generated more than $500 million, supporting over 100 completed

projects and removing an estimated 269,000 pounds of nitrogen and

16,000 pounds of phosphorus from the lagoon.

For decades, development, drained wetlands, fertilizer runoff, and failing

septic systems have overloaded the lagoon with nutrients and pollutants.

This has resulted in algae blooms that choke out seagrass and have led to

widespread die-offs of fish, manatees, and other wildlife.

A recent National Estuary Program study estimates the lagoon contributes

$2.8 billion annually to the economies of the seven counties along its

shores.

Supporters hope the ongoing projects funded through the initiative will help

restore the estuary, which has suffered repeated toxic algae blooms, fish

kills, and an alarming rise in unexplained deaths of dolphins, manatees,

and pelicans in recent years.

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims is marked on Space Coast

World Day of Remembrance for Road Traffic Victims, held November 16 at the Brevard County Government Center Reflection Pond in Viera, organized by the Space Coast Transportation Planning Organization (SCTPO).

President Trump says he will meet with NYC Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani

President Donald Trump said he is working on a meeting with New York City Mayor-elect Zohran Mamdani.

Trump has repeatedly bashed Mamdani, calling him a communist and endorsing opponent Andrew Cuomo, the former Democratic New York governor who lost in the primary and ran in the general election as an independent. But Mamdani, a 34-year-old state assemblyman from Queens who identifies as a Democratic socialist, won the race with historic voter turnout.

Following his victory, Mamdani stated he was interested in speaking with Trump about serving New Yorkers.

Starship to launch from Kennedy Space Center as soon as next year, per SpaceX

SpaceX is preparing for the first Starship launch from Cape Canaveral, Florida.

The launch depends on environmental impact statements from the Space Force and FAA.

NASA has tapped Starship to be a lunar lander for upcoming Artemis missions.

Get your sparkle on at Junior League of the Space Coast's 41st annual Festival of Trees

The Junior League of the Space Coast women’s service organization will host its 41st annual Festival of Trees from 9 a.m. to 3 p.m. Saturday, Nov. 22, at the Wickham Park Community Center, 2815 Leisure Way, Melbourne.

Once a multi-day event, the Festival of Trees continues to be the organization’s signature fundraiser, but after COVID, it became a much smaller endeavor.

This year, Junior League president Anna Maria Curry said, the group is working to bring it back to its former glitter.

Artists, designers and League members have donated 19 full-size, decorated Christmas trees, which will be auctioned at the event. Also, raffle tickets will be sold for chances to win table-top trees and wreaths.

Multiple injuries reported after boat crashes near Jetty Park in Port Canaveral

Florida Fish and Wildlife Commission is investigating after seven people were injured in a boat crash that occurred Sunday, Nov. 16 around 6 p.m. near Port Canaveral's Jetty Park.

Four people were flown from the scene to area hospitals by helicopter, according to Canaveral Fire Rescue.

Florida death penalty?

Florida’s death penalty continues to be a topic of discussion, with the state recording 16 people sentenced to execution by the death penalty. This is the most of any state in the modern era.

