WFIT Local & State News - November 19, 2025 PM

New details in Titusville teen’s death on cruise ship.

There are new details in the death of a Titusville teen on a Carnival cruise ship. A federal investigation is underway into the death of 18-year-old Anna Kepner whose body was found aboard the Carnival Horizon after a Caribbean cruise. Court filings reveal that the FBI is investigating what occurred, and that one of Kepner’s younger stepsiblings may face criminal charges. In that filing, Anna’s stepmother, Shauntel Hudson, who was on the cruise with Anna, her father, and the children, requested that a custody hearing be postponed, citing that “a criminal case may be initiated against one of the minor children.” No official cause or manner of death has been released by the medical examiner. The FBI, which is leading the investigation, has not confirmed whether a homicide investigation is underway or whether charges will be filed.

Voters will decide on IRL sales tax.

Brevard County commissioners voted last night to move forward with a voter referendum to renew the ½-cent sales tax for the Indian River Lagoon. The Commission will hold public hearings next January, and a public hearing in April or May. Over its decade-long life, the tax will have raised more than $500 million for the lagoon.

Orlando Health may build new hospital in Viera.

Orlando Health has a contract to purchase land in Viera for a future hospital to replace Rockledge Regional Medical Center. Plans show the "Orlando Health Viera Hospital" would be a stone's throw from Health First's Viera Hospital. Meanwhile, the Rockledge hospital is being torn down.

Joe Acabá steps down as head of NASA astronaut corps.

Joe Acabá is no longer chief astronaut. The former Melbourne High School teacher and three-time spaceflight veteran became the first Hispanic to hold the post in 2023. His new role is “technical advisement for mission and strategy” at Johnson Space Center. Acabá, who is 58 now, taught science and math at Melbourne High. He was a member of both the Marine Corps Reserves and the Peace Corps before becoming a teacher. As an astronaut, Acabá spent over 300 days in space and made three spacewalks.

Kroger to shut down food fulfillment centers.

If you have groceries delivered to your home by Kroger, that service will stop next January. Kroger is closing a food fulfillment center that prepared the home deliveries. The company stated the fulfillment centers were not meeting financial expectations.

Florida Tech best online college in Florida.

Newsweek has named Florida Tech as the No. 1 online college in the state. The university was also named the 10th best online college in the United States. Newsweek's rankings were based on a survey of over 10,000 online learning users.

Judge won’t end probation for Cocoa Beach teacher.

A judge on Tuesday rejected a motion by a former Brevard County teacher convicted of holding a drunken house party with teens to end her probation. The former principal who hosted the party is still awaiting trial.

Melbourne man accused of starting California fire to remain in jail.

A judge ruled yesterday that the Melbourne man accused of starting the deadly wildfire in a Los Angeles neighborhood in January must remain jailed while he awaits trial. The judge denied bond for Jonathan Rinderknecht saying he must be kept in custody due to his mental health.

Evans Road is back open.

Evans Road south of Hibiscus Blvd. in Melbourne has reopened following the completion of a major construction project. The high-traffic corridor was closed to improve stormwater flow.

