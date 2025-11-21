WFIT Local & State News - November 21, 2025 PM

PSC approves $7 billion rate hike for FPL.

The Florida Public Service Commission approved a near $7 billion rate hike for Florida Power & Light customers. Some are claiming it's the largest rate hike in U.S. history. But FPL says the typical residential customer’s bill next year will only increase by $2.50 a month. The increase, approved as a four year settlement with the power giant, was met with fierce opposition. More than two dozen local and state elected officials sent a letter to Gov. Ron DeSantis and the PSC last month, calling on them to reject the proposal.

Florida opposes Trump plan for offshore oil drilling.

Gov. Ron DeSantis is pushing back against the Trump administration's plan to open up Florida's Gulf coast to oil drilling. A map released yesterday outlines a plan to extend oil exploration and drilling along the entire length of Florida’s Panhandle. DeSantis' press secretary stated that offshore oil and gas drilling is prohibited in state waters through an amendment to Florida's Constitution which was approved by 69% of voters in 2018. Florida Democratic Party chair Nikki Fried also condemned the plan, saying Trump’s proposal to open Florida’s coasts to drilling is a nonstarter.

100 Space Coast launches so far this year.

The US Space Force calls is “a complete game changer.” The Space Coast achieved its 100th orbital rocket launch of the year last night. The record was broken by a SpaceX Falcon 9 rocket. It’s the first time Florida has hit a triple digit cadence. Florida Tech’s Robert Taylor said during the shuttle years, they dreamed of 100 flights a year. But that goal was never met, due primarily to the significant turnaround time between launches.

We won’t have to wait long for the record to be broken again. SpaceX is planning a launch early tomorrow. The four hour launch window opens at 1:59AM Saturday.

Florida House gains traction on property tax relief.

A Florida House committee approved a long list of proposals to reduce the property tax yesterday. Some of the proposed ballot initiatives would get rid of a big portion of the tax on homeowners. Committee Chair Representative Toby Overdorf says Floridians are paying too much.

“We will definitely have something on the ballot that will be addressing property taxes, and we'll put money back into the pockets of Floridians.”

Democrats say the Florida Legislature should focus on other things, like insurance rates.

’Tis the Season.

The holiday season is here and if you are considering hiring someone to hang your holiday lights; WFIT’s Terri Wright shares key questions you should be asking.

You’ve probably seen signs advertising holiday lights hanging. The Better Business Bureau serving Central Florida warns there are a few important questions you should ask before you hire a company.

According to the BBB, "You want to ask for liability insurance. That may seem like overkill, but it certainly won't be if there were to be damage to your home or if the person were to injure themselves during installation. If there were to be an issue with your roof, such as damaged or pulled-up shingles, it could cause a leak later on. If that person isn't properly insured, you're going to have a difficult time filing a claim."

