WFIT Local & State News - December 2, 2025 PM

Efforts to redistrict Florida’s congressional districts start this week.

This is the week when the lower chamber of the Florida legislature begins redrawing the state’s congressional districts. Democrats claim it’s a blatant bid to pad the GOP’s U.S. House numbers. Gov. DeSantis argues Florida got shortchanged following the 2020 Census, which he insists was inaccurate. Florida Democratic House leader Fentrice Driskell calls the plan to redraw congressional maps “illegal.”

“The fair district's amendments to the Florida constitution outlaw drawing maps to benefit one party over another. Redistricting decides who represents us in our government, a process that must serve the people, not politicians.”

The push for mid-decade redistricting in Florida is part of a nationwide trend that launched when President Donald Trump pushed Texas Republicans to redraw their maps to give Republican candidates a stronger chance in the congressional midterms. Blue states like California have followed suit in response.

SpaceX gets ok to build Starship launch pads.

SpaceX reports it’s received permission to build up launch pads for its massive Starship rocket at the Cape. The environmental impact study for the proposed Canaveral launch site was posted by the Space Force late Monday. It had been in the works for nearly two years. SpaceX says construction is underway. The Starship rocket with its SuperHeavy booster provides more than twice the power of the Saturn V rockets of the Apollo program.

SpaceX may be called upon to fly more missions to the International Space Station. The launch pad in Russia used for ISS flights was damaged during the liftoff of a Soyuz rocket last week. It is the only Russian pad that can send astronauts to the space station. Some reports claim it will take six months to a year to repair the damage.

Trader Joes opens Wednesday.

Circle the date on your calendar. Wednesday, December 3. That’s when Brevard County’s first Trader Joes is expected to open in Viera. The new store will be located on Town Center Ave., in the space formerly occupied by Michael’s. It’s been a long wait. Back in 2017, residents got their hopes up when Trader Joes applied for a permit with the county. Last year, the company said it had no plans to come to Brevard. Then excitement picked up again this March, when another permit was filed with the county. Doors open at 9AM Wednesday.

Flu activity rises in Brevard.

Last winter was the worst flu season the United States has since 2004, With holiday travel approaching and a new variant in circulation, many public health officials fear that the country could be headed for a repeat. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

A newly emerging flu variant known as subclade K is raising national concerns. Florida’s early trend reports indicate that flu activity is beginning to rise in several counties, including Brevard.

Nationally, Flu vaccinations are running more than two million doses behind last year, an eight percent drop. Experts say vaccine hesitancy has contributed to the slowdown. The decline is significant because this year’s variant was not the primary strain used in the development of the seasonal flu shot. Despite the mismatch, early research indicates that this year’s flu vaccine still offers significant protection. Doctors emphasize that any protection is better than none, especially during seasons when more aggressive strains are prevalent.

Florida immigration agencies want more money.

The state of Florida has spent millions of dollars on immigration enforcement. Now state agencies want millions in additional funding for technology, equipment, and personnel to ramp up their immigration enforcement efforts. Since August 1st, Florida has made 6,300 immigration arrests.

