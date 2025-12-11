WFIT Local & State News - December 11, 2025

DeSantis proposes state budget of $117 Billion.

Gov. DeSantis has proposed his budget for Florida’s next fiscal year. It runs roughly $3 billion higher than the current-year budget. It allocates a record $1.5 billion for teacher salary increases, $14 billion for infrastructure and transportation projects, and $1.4 billion for Everglades and water quality projects. And it includes language that bans state spending on efforts which “advance or promote fundamental considerations of social justice.” The DeSantis budget request is a legislative wish list only; lawmakers will decide in the end.

Brevard republicans squabble over leadership.

The governing body for Brevard County Republicans can't agree who's in charge these days. Two competing factions of the Brevard Republican Executive Committee held separate leadership elections, each claiming legitimacy. The dispute follows the state GOP's removal of former chairman Rick Lacey for violating party rules. Some party officials worry the internal conflict, which often involves U.S. Representative Randy Fine, could negatively impact donations and future elections.

Citizen Insurance rates in Brevard may climb in 2026.

Most customers of state-owned Citizens Property Insurance. could see significant rate decreases in 2026, though many of those in Brevard County will see increases. During its quarterly meeting yesterday, the company’s Board of Governors attributed the statewide decreases to the continued success of insurance reforms. But in Brevard County, rates would jump an average of 6.5%. Average premiums would increase from $2,800 to over $3,000. Any changes still must be approved by the Florida Office of Insurance Regulation.

Whales migrate south to Florida.

Four endangered North Atlantic right whales, including a calf, were spotted about 3 nautical miles off Fernandina Beach. WFIT’s Terri Wright gives details.

North Atlantic right whale calving season runs from mid-November through mid-April, when the whales migrate from New England and Nova Scotia to the warmer waters of Georgia and Florida to give birth. Once nearly wiped out by commercial whaling in the 19th century, the species has never fully recovered; only about 380 remain, including roughly 70 breeding females. Human impacts have shortened their median lifespan to just 22.3 years, with fishing-gear entanglements and vessel strikes posing the greatest threats. Federal law requires all vessels to remain at least 500 yards from right whales in U.S. waters.

Isaacman heading toward approval as NASA administrator.

Jared Isaacman is one step closer to becoming NASA Administrator — as of this week, his renomination has now reached the same point in the approval process that he reached the first time around before the Trump administration abruptly withdrew his nomination. The Senate Commerce Committee voted to advance Isaacman’s nomination to the full Senate, and it’s possible that Congress will attempt to complete the process before the end of the year.

Craig CEO appointed to Port board.

In business news, the CEO of Craig Technologies has been appointed by Gov. DeSantis to the Cape Canaveral Port Authority Board of Commissioners. Carol Craig was sworn in yesterday to replace longtime commissioner, Wayne Justice, who passed away last month.

Satellite beach hit & run kills dog, injures pedestrian.

A Satellite Beach woman says a maroon SUV hit her and her two dogs, before fleeing. One of the pets died. Annie Woodward is urging the driver to come forward. The Florida Highway Patrol is investigating the December 5th accident on Egret Drive in Satellite Beach.

