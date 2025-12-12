WFIT Local & State News - December 12, 2025

Study finds microplastics in the IRL.

A new study found over one trillion microplastic particles fall into Florida's Indian River Lagoon every day. Microplastics are tiny plastic bits that can build up in wildlife and humans, with unknown long-term health effects. The study from the University of Central Florida measured particles falling on the lagoon from the air, not what’s already in sediments or arrives in runoff and sewage.

Didn’t I already drink this?

With all the new growth in Central Florida, drinking recycled water may soon be a reality. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

Florida now allows reclaimed water to be treated and distributed for drinking, marking a significant shift in statewide water policy. While most recycled water has traditionally been used for lawn irrigation and golf courses, growing demand has made water a critical resource. Advanced treatment systems can remove bacteria, viruses, parasites, and other contaminants to produce safe drinking water.

The Central Florida Water Initiative projects that regional water demand will rise 41% by 2045, making alternative supplies essential. Today, the Floridan aquifer remains the primary source for the area’s springs and drinking water, but overpumping threatens water quality and can contribute to sinkholes. Expanding water recycling offers a way to reduce strain on the aquifer and better manage Central Florida’s limited water resources.

Florida House clears E-Verify bill.

The Florida House has fast-tracked a bill to expand E-Verify to all employers. The bill cleared the final House committee with the next stop being the House floor for a vote. But the Florida Senate never took up the measure. E-Verify is an online database used to check the eligibility of potential employees to work in the US.

Bag of guns found in Palm Bay.

Are you missing a bag of guns? Palm Bay police found it on a road in a residential area. The bag of rifles and other firearms was reportedly thrown from a vehicle on Norbert Road in Palm Bay yesterday.

Holiday happenings in Brevard.

It’s a busy weekend, filled with holiday events in Brevard:

It’s Christmas in the Park' in Melbourne’s Lipscomb Community Center tonight until 9PM.

Cocoa Village holds it’s annual holiday boat parade in the Indian River Lagoon, starting at 6PM this evening.

Cocoa Beach’s boat parade is tomorrow evening, starting at 6PM on the Banana River.

The Cocoa/Rockledge holiday parade will be held Saturday at 10 a.m.

The 3-2-1 Jazz Orchestra presents “The Cool Side of Christmas” at the Melbourne Auditorium tonight at 7 p.m.

The Indialantic Chamber Singers give a holiday concert at Eastminster Presbyterian Church also tonight at 7 p.m.

The Brevard Community Chorus, joined by members of the Brevard Symphony Orchestra, will perform Saturday at the King Center.

The Holiday Illumination Celebration takes place at Brevard Veterans Memorial Center on Merritt Island from 3 to 7 p.m. Saturday

The Space Coast Symphony Orchestra presents a concert of Hollywood music at Riverside Presbyterian Church in Cocoa Beach on Saturday evening.

Museums of Brevard offers holiday tours of eight historic homes throughout the county, starting today.

The play “A Christmas Carol” will be at the Titusville Playhouse through Sunday.

A Christmas Carol: The Musical’ is at the Henegar Center through Sunday.

For a complete listing of events and times, visit Florida Today.com.

