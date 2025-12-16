WFIT Local & State News - December 16, 2025

Voters to decide on tax for the IRL.

Experts argue that the $500 million in sales tax allocated to the Indian River Lagoon has been a worthwhile investment. Voters will decide if the half cent sales tax for the IRL be renewed in 2026. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

On Monday, Monique Miller, a member of the House Natural Resources and Disasters Committee, convened a summit that included resource management agencies, the Hubbs-SeaWorld Research Institute, the Florida Institute of Technology, and other lagoon-focused organizations to discuss restoration progress, research, and long-term recovery goals for the lagoon. Participants noted that significant work remains before the lagoon can fully recover.

Scientists and advocates emphasized that the roughly $586 million in local sales tax spent over the past decade represents an investment in a lagoon that generates an estimated $28.3 billion a year in economic activity. Brevard County will seek public input at workshops scheduled for Monday, January 5, at Titusville City Hall, and Monday, January 12, at Palm Bay City Hall.

Islamic group sues DeSantis.

An Islamic advocacy group sued Gov. DeSantis yesterday after he called the group a foreign terrorist organization. The Council on American-Islamic Relations’ lawsuit argued DeSantis violated both the US and Florida constitutions. The group wants a judge to declare DeSantis’ executive order unlawful.

Is your license plate frame legal?

Does the frame around your car’s license plate violate state law? That’s the question many Florida drivers, and even law enforcement officials have tried to answer since updated restrictions went into effect October 1st. To help clarify the law, the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles issued a memo to law enforcement agencies this week. It said that license plate frames are ok provided they don’t obscure the letters and numbers on your plate or the small decal on the upper right.

Port Canaveral named best “homeport.”

Port Canaveral has been named best “homeport” by Cruise Critic’s Best in Cruise Awards. The awards are chosen by combining the experience of Cruise Critic staff members with reviews of real travelers. Port Canaveral’s ranking was based on the number of newest and largest ships home-ported here, and the availability of affordable hotel rooms in the area. Virgin Voyages was named overall best cruise line. Carnival was voted best value.

The highest paid state employee is…

The highest paid state employee is Florida’s University Chancellor Ray Rodrigues. On Friday, the State University System approved a three year contract for Rodrigues with a $600,000 base salary, with a chance at a 20% performance bonus. That’s twice what the second-biggest earner makes. He also gets a $75,000 annual housing stipend and a $12,000 a year car allowance. Raises are paid from Board of Governors Foundation funds, which are considered private.

Cut down your own Christmas Tree. In Florida?

Did you know there’s place in Florida where you can cut down your own Christmas tree? For $10. Ocala National Forest offers permits which allow you to harvest a tree from a designated area in the forest. Get the $10 permit first at recreation.gov. The Ocala National Forest is about a two hour drive northwest of Brevard. You might want to measure the space in your home before setting out so you don’t cut down a tree that’s too tall.

