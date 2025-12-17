WFIT Local & State News - December 17, 2025

Financial help for Brevard’s septic systems.

Brevard County will now offer homeowners at least $6,000 to help them upgrade their septic systems. WFIT’s Terri Wright has the details.

On Tuesday, county commissioners unanimously approved a change making homeowners along the lagoon eligible for at least $6,000 in financial assistance for septic system upgrades. Under the county’s current program, funding is tied to the amount of nitrogen a septic system releases; some homeowners receive less than $1,000 or no assistance at all.

The move comes as a 2023 law (House Bill 1379) requires that by 2030, any residential or commercial development within the Indian River Lagoon Protection Program area must connect to central sewer if available or upgrade to a nitrogen-reducing system that removes at least 65% of nitrogen. Many homeowners have voiced frustration as upgrade costs can exceed $20,000, and the state mandate leaves them with few alternatives.

Melbourne water to switch cleansing process.

Starting January 5, the City of Melbourne will temporarily switch its water disinfection process for about a month. You may notice a chlorine smell in your tap water, but it remains safe to drink. If you are home dialysis or have a fish aquarium, you may need to take precautions. The City of Melbourne water supply also serves residents in Melbourne Beach, Indialantic, Indian Harbour Beach, Satellite Beach, Melbourne Village, and unincorporated areas south of Pineda Causeway.

Proposed legislation would simplify dissolving an HOA.

If you are fed up with your homeowner’s association, one Florida legislator is on your side. State Rep. Juan Carlos Porras has proposed a bill that would make it easier to dissolve an HOA. A termination vote would be initiated by a petition signed by 20% of homeowners. Then two-thirds would need to approve the termination. The bill would also eliminate a provision of state law that requires homeowners to bring their disputes to mandatory mediation before filing a lawsuit. Porras filed the bill in advance of the legislative session that begins in January.

L3Harris gets ok to export technology.

In business news, L3Harris Technologies of Palm Bay says it has ramped up a $100 million satellite production facility less than three months after an August ribbon cutting. It is building missile-tracking satellites, part of an effort to counter evolving threats from China and North Korea.

In related news, L3Harris received permission from the US government to export a satellite jamming system to select American allies. It marks a rare expansion of foreign access to electromagnetic-warfare tools.

We’re #1 - in environmental cuts.

Florida leads the nation, but not in a good way. According to a report from the Environmental Impact Project, Florida is #1 in cuts to environmental protection jobs. The state cut 19% of the full-time jobs at its Department of Environmental Protection from 2010 to 2024. Florida also saw environmental spending cut by 7% during that same time frame.

Home sellers struggle to get their price.

Home sellers are struggling to get the price they're looking for this year. And realtor.com reports this has contributed to an influx of delistings. Nationally, the number of homes being pulled from listing services so far in 2025 is up 45% over the same period last year. Miami had the highest ratio of delistings to new listings in the country.

