WFIT Local & State News - December 19, 2025

Feds crackdown on Florida nursing schools.

About 50 private nursing schools in Florida have been accused of selling fake diplomas for millions of dollars. This week three nursing school operators pleaded guilty to being “diploma mills.” The Miami Herald reports, in total, nursing schools in Florida sold about 15,000 phony diplomas. Students paid from $10,000 to $20,000 each.

Brevard Zoo helps with smuggled turtles.

Nine Gulf Coast box turtles are safe once again after being rescued from wildlife trafficking by the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares the details.

In August, the nine Gulf Coast box turtles were discovered bound and taped in shipping boxes, bound for a weeks-long journey to Hong Kong. The turtles are now in good health and being cared for at the Brevard Zoo, with the goal of eventually returning them to their native range.

Wildlife trafficking is among the world’s largest illegal trades, valued at an estimated $23 billion dollars, and poses serious threats to animal welfare and biodiversity. Gulf Coast box turtles, native to Florida’s Panhandle, play an important role in their ecosystems. The public can help by reporting suspected activity to the U.S. Fish and Wildlife Service at https://www.fws.gov/wildlife-crime-tips.

Speak out about sales tax for the IRL.

The half cent sales tax for Save Our Indian River Lagoon Program is set to expire. The Brevard County Commission will host public workshops to gather feedback on the value of the program and the Lagoon. Attend a workshop in Titusville the evening of January 5th, and in Palm Bay on January 12th. This is your opportunity to have an impact on the future of the Indian River Lagoon, as input from the public will help develop a proposal to approve adding this referendum to the November ballot.

Florida lawmakers move to curb DeSantis’ executive power.

Florida lawmakers are attempting to limit Gov. Ron DeSantis's executive power as he enters his final year in office. Recent legislative pushback follows a period where the Republican-controlled Legislature largely supported the governor's agenda. New bills aim to increase legislative oversight on state settlements, public records, and the governor's emergency powers.

Proposed bill would limit local government’s approval of developments.

The Florida Legislature is considering a pair of bills that would limit to 60 days the length of time local government has to determine whether a proposed development project is "Blue Ribbon." If a city or county can’t meet that deadline, the project is automatically approved. Also, the bills say these projects can be approved by local government administrators, not just by the elected officials.

80 homeless Brevard residents die in 2025.

In Brevard County, 80 homeless individuals died this year. That’s an increase of 14 from the previous year. They were remembered during a church service at Coastline Community Church on Eau Gallie Blvd yesterday, National Homeless Person’s Memorial Day.

Winter Waves music festival.

Join us at the WFIT Winter Waves music festival this Saturday. It’s happening at Intra Coastal Brewing from 11AM to 10PM in the Eau Gallie Arts District. Live, local music, craft beer, and the Christmas tree toss. Free admission, all ages welcome.

