WFIT Local & State News - December 23, 2025

Surfing Santas are coming to Cocoa Beach.

Don’t sleep in tomorrow morning. The annual Surfing Santas event is coming to Cocoa Beach. Hundreds of surfers dress in festive holiday costumes. The event is free to attend and raises money for the Florida Surf Museum and Grind for Life through merchandise sales. The event officially begins at 7:30 a.m. on the morning of Christmas Eve and lasts until noon. Arrive early, since parking will be at a premium.

Is there an E-bike under your tree?

E-bike related fatalities and injuries are increasing in Brevard County. So far this year, six people have been killed on e-bikes on roads along the Space Coast. The growing popularity of e-bikes has prompted local officials to consider new safety regulations. In Satellite Beach, a town hall meeting is planned for Jan. 14 at the Civic Center to get public input for a possible city ordinance to regulate the use e-bikes on local streets. Countywide, there is currently no regulation in place that deals specifically with e-bikes.

Marketed as environmentally sound alternatives to more expensive, gas-powered vehicles, e-bike dealerships have mushroomed across Brevard. The e-bikes are particularly popular for kids heading to school, and adults commuting to jobs or retirees just wanting an easier way to get around.

New unit aims to reduce trauma for Brevard crime victims.

Florida State Attorney William Scheiner has launched a Special Victims Unit in Brevard County. The unit aims to support victims of sexual abuse, domestic violence, and child abuse through the justice system. Veteran prosecutors and special advocates will work to minimize stress for victims and their families. People who have experienced a violent crime can suffer long-term mental health issues.

Community access to stadium tracks.

Here’s an opportunity for you to work off any extra pounds you may put on during the holiday season. Brevard Public Schools is opening the stadium tracks at Viera High and Satellite High to the public on Saturdays, December 27, and January 3rd and 10th. The lights will be turned on for the public to run or walk those evenings from 6 to 8PM.

ULA head resigns.

The CEO of United Launch Alliance has resigned. After nearly 12 years leading ULA, Tory Bruno has stepped down to pursue another opportunity. John Elbon has been named Interim CEO of United Launch Alliance, a partnership between Lockheed Martin and Boeing.

In other space news, rocket launch teams are taking a break for the holidays. The next liftoff from the Space Coast isn’t scheduled until January 3rd. It’s a SpaceX Starlink mission.

Gun rights vs public safety.

Gun safety groups are calling on the Florida Senate President to block lowering the age to 18 for buying long guns. The age has been 21 since the Parkland school shooting. But the Florida House has once again proposed legislation to lower the age to 18. And gun-rights proponents are pushing the Florida Senate to go along.

DeSantis wants to re-direct cancer funding.

Gov. Ron DeSantis’s proposed budget for state fiscal year 2026-27 makes another run at redirecting cancer funding in Florida. It includes deleting a requirement that funds be awarded only to peer-reviewed projects, and empowering an eight-member “collaborative” to direct how the state spends hundreds of millions of dollars on cancer care and research.

The push by the governor is likely to spark another largely behind-the-scenes battle among those who rely on the state money to help with their research programs.

