WFIT Local & State News - December 24, 2025

New laws go into effect Jan 1.

Several new laws go into effect on January First. Florida's Digital Bill of Rights officially take effect on New Year’s Day. This law is one of the most comprehensive tech regulations in the country. Major tech platforms must now provide Florida residents with the explicit right to opt out of the collection of personal data through voice and facial recognition. Another new law implements stricter regulations on Homeowners Associations. It limits an HOA's ability to place a lien on a home for minor penalties. It mandates a "reasonable" grace period and requires that all fines be clearly itemized before legal action is taken. Florida is introducing new safety requirements for industries with outdoor workers, such as construction and agriculture. Employers must now provide access to shaded areas and cool drinking water on super hot days. And the "Move Over" law is getting a significant update on January 1. Drivers are now required to move over one lane for any vehicle stopped on the shoulder.

Your guide to Christmas season recycling.

After the Christmas gifts get unwrapped, the tree is taken down, and that string of twinkling lights malfunctions, where should you discard these holiday-themed items? Here’s a guide to what’s recyclable, and what’s trash. Waste Management Recycling in Brevard says it doesn’t want your fake tree or ornaments, strings of lights, garland and ribbon - all should go in the trash.

Recyclable items include flattened cardboard boxes and wrapping paper, clean and empty bottles and cans. Real Christmas trees should be put at the curb for your yard-waste collection day.

Why were the rainbow crosswalks painted over?

Last August, the State of Florida unexpectedly painted over the rainbow crosswalk at the Pulse Nightclub Memorial in Orlando. Shortly after, the Orlando Sentinel requested information from the state about the action - and got no response. Yesterday, the Sentinel sued the Florida Department of Transportation. The paper wants to compel the release of public records related to the removal of the rainbow crosswalk. The Sentinel wants to know just which regulations FDOT thinks were violated.

SpaceX defends its commitment to airspace safety.

When the Starship mega rocket exploded after liftoff from Texas in January, the Wall Street Journal reports that it endangered three aircraft. In an article on Saturday, the paper said that debris from the exploded rocket caused a JetBlue flight to go into a hold pattern, but two other jets with fuel emergencies ventured into the FAA no-go zone. SpaceX responded on social media calling the Wall Street Journal article misleading, and saying public safety is a top priority for every Starship flight test. SpaceX is seeking two launch sites at the Cape for Starship flights.

Is it legal to sleep in your car?

Maybe you’re driving long distances for the holidays, and you need to rest. Is it legal to sleep in your car at a Florida Interstate rest area? Most of Florida’s 65 rest stops are open 24 hours a day, but you can’t spend the night at one. Florida law restricts sleeping in your car to three hours, max. And be careful if you’re recovering from a party. If a cop finds you still intoxicated after your nap, you could get hit with a DUI.

