WFIT Local & State News - December 30, 2025

Brightline looking for $100 million.

The passenger railroad, Brightline, is looking for ways to raise $100 million, as financial analysts warn of a possible default. Revenues and ridership are showing improvement but the financial results are still not good enough to keep pace with the company’s cash flow. Brightline needs to cover debts and day-to-day operations. Ratings agencies that have downgraded the company’s bonds during the year. One financial analyst reported that switching riders from their cars to the train is more challenging than Brightline originally forecast. S&P Global Ratings said that it expects a higher probability of default by January 2027 as cash available wouldn’t be enough to pay Brightline’s debt obligations. Brightline indicated in its November financial report that it was seeking a new round of debt amounting to $100 million.

Meanwhile, Melbourne Police confirm there was another Brightline fatality in Brevard County. A man was killed late last week at the Fee Avenue train crossing. Police said it was a suicide-by-train.

Brevard traffic accidents down in 2025.

Car crash totals in Brevard declined in 2025 compared to the previous year. WFIT’s Terri Wright has the details.

According to the latest data from the Florida Department of Highway Safety and Motor Vehicles, Brevard County has averaged just over 21 traffic crashes per day in 2025. While total crashes fell by 713 compared to 2024, the number of traffic fatalities remained unchanged at 85.

Although Brevard accounts for just over 2% of crashes statewide, its 85 deaths place it among Florida’s higher-fatality counties. Interstate 95 continues to be a major danger zone, with speeding, hit-and-run crashes, impaired and distracted driving all contributing to the toll. Officials urge drivers to slow down, stay alert, and never leave the scene of a crash.

More Florida State Troopers on the road this week.

Extra state troopers will be patrolling Florida roads over the New Year’s holiday, with an estimated 6.7 million Floridians driving more than 50 miles from home this week.

FHP Captain Jason King says people should get plenty of rest before driving, expect delays on the roads and have a plan to get home if they are going to drink.

“Everybody has the same drive to get where they are going. Everybody gets frustrated, so it’s about just checking yourself and realizing that we are all trying to enjoy the holidays. We are all trying to get to a destination to enjoy family time.”

King says anyone who suspects they see a drunk driver on the road can call Star FHP (*FHP) so a trooper can be on the lookout for the car.

Winter weather arrives.

Winter has arrived in Central Florida. Meteorologist Andrew Wulfeck from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network tells us how low it may go.

The coldest morning statewide will be Wednesday morning, when the freezing demarcation will reach as far south as Gainesville and St. Augustine, with patchy frost extending into parts of central Florida.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne has issued a cold weather advisory for our area. Overnight tonight into early tomorrow morning the wind chill could be as low as 27 degrees in Brevard inland. Temperatures should warm up again by the weekend.

