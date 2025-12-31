WFIT Local & State News - December 31, 2025

Date set for Blue Origin wastewater hearing.

The Florida Department of Environmental Protection has set the date for a hearing on Blue Origin’s wastewater permit. Residents will get the chance to weigh in on the renewal of a permit to discharge nearly 500,000 gallons of treated wastewater into the Indian River Lagoon. The DEP hearing is set for January 30th at the UF/IFAS Extension Building in west Cocoa.

Lagoon supporters and an online petition with nearly 46,000 signatures have expressed opposition to the plan. DEP says the industrial wastewater does not contain hazardous materials, and first enters a retention pond. The Merritt Island Wildlife Association claims that the dumping of nearly 500,000 gallons of freshwater into the lagoon would upset the IRLs salinity balance, and negatively impact clams, oysters and seagrass.

Dates also set for Save our Indian River Lagoon workshops.

Brevard County commissioners have scheduled two meetings in January to provide updates on efforts to restore the Indian River Lagoon. A Save Our Indian River Lagoon Board workshop will be held at the Titusville City Council Chamber on Monday, January 5th starting at 5PM. A second meeting is scheduled for Monday, January 12th at the Palm Bay City Council Chamber.

Black bear hunt came up short.

Florida Fish and Wildlife has released the number of black bears killed in this year’s hunt. Although 172 permits were issued to hunters, only 52 black bears were reported killed. The number may be smaller than expected because opponents of the hunt said they secured 30% of the permits, which they did not use.

New grasshopper species found in Brevard.

A scientist with the U.S. Department of Agriculture discovered three new species of flightless grasshoppers in Florida. One of the newly identified species resides in the Malabar Scrub Sanctuary in Brevard County. The study, published recently in the journal Zootaxa, reported the new grasshoppers have spent thousands of years isolated in the Malabar Scrub Sanctuary. Florida’s scrub ecosystems act like ecological 'islands,' where grasshoppers evolved unique traits.

Free Lyft ride after midnight tonight.

A Melbourne attorney is offering vouchers for free Lyft rides in Brevard County. Each person can receive one $20 voucher for a ride between midnight tonight and 11 a.m. Jan. 1. If the ride is more than $20, you pay the rest. To receive a voucher code, register online through the law firm's website, AndrewPickettLaw.com.

Florida’s wireless highway.

Florida is making history with the first public wireless charging highway in the US. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

The Central Florida Expressway Authority has announced plans for State Road 516, a nearly five-mile connector between Lake and Orange counties that will feature wireless charging for electric vehicles as they drive.

The roadway will use inductive charging technology, allowing specially equipped vehicles to recharge through electromagnetic fields while driving. The $13.6 million pilot project funded by the National Science Foundation is scheduled to begin in 2026 and conclude by 2029.

The short, electrified stretch could provide vehicles with enough power for an additional mile or more of travel. The project also features environmentally friendly elements, including solar panels and a wildlife underpass.

