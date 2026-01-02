WFIT Local & State News - January 2, 2026

Space records to be set in 2026.

2026 should be an exciting year for space flight. NASA's first astronaut moon mission since the 1970s is scheduled for no earlier than February. Four NASA astronauts will fly around the moon during a 10-day mission to help pave the way for future human lunar missions.

SpaceX is expected to debut a new version of its Starship megarocket in Texas, and later fly Starship from Florida in 2026.

Boeing's troubled Starliner spacecraft is scheduled for another test flight to the International Space Station, this time without a crew on board.

And several American companies, including Blue Origin and Astrobotic, are contracted by NASA for robotic moon landing missions in 2026.

First rocket launch of 2026 set for Sunday.

SpaceX teams are back from their holiday break and preparing for a Falcon 9 mission. The launch window runs from midnight Sunday to 3:17AM.

Endangered whales spotted off the Space Coast.

Endangered whales were spotted off the coast of Brevard near Canova Park on Wednesday. There are less than 400 North Atlantic right whales left in the world. A mother whale and her first baby were identified by researchers from the Right Whale Sighting Network. You can tell a right whale by looking for white spots on the head, no dorsal fin on the back, and water coming out in a "V" shape from the whale’s blowholes.

Disney cast member injured blocking boulder from hitting crowd.

A Walt Disney World cast member was injured at the Indiana Jones attraction at Hollywood Studios this week. A 440 pound 12 foot high boulder bounced off its track toward the audience. The Disney employee tried to stop the massive boulder but was knocked down. The cast member is recovering. The stunt mimics the iconic opening scene of Raiders of the Lost Ark.

SNAP recipients to face new restrictions.

Millions of SNAP recipients in Florida will face new limitations on what they can buy in 2026. WFIT’s Terri Wright has the scoop.

New USDA rules taking effect in April 2026 will prohibit SNAP recipients in Florida from using benefits to buy soda, energy drinks, and candy. Florida is among at least 18 states adopting new restrictions on eligible purchases as part of broader changes that also include reduced funding and stricter work requirements.

The USDA said the policy gives states greater flexibility to manage their programs by limiting purchases of what it calls “non-nutritious items.” Critics, however, argue the restrictions will increase stigma for people who rely on food assistance.

Brevard Libraries loaned 1 million e-materials.

Brevard Public Libraries had a record-breaking year in loaning digital materials. Over 1 million ebooks, e-audiobooks and streaming movies were borrowed by Brevard residents in 2025. A Brevard library card allows you to check out digital resources at any time.

A sea cow huddle.

The recent cold snap caused about 700 manatees to gather in Blue Springs State Park to stay warm yesterday. Manatees cannot sustain water temperatures 68 degrees or colder for long periods of time. Blue Springs in Volusia County to our north stays a constant 72 degrees year round.

Florida tribe flood protection vetoed in retaliation.

Federal legislation which would have provided Florida’s Miccosukee tribe with funds for flood protection was vetoed by President Trump. Trump blamed the tribe’s opposition of the Alligator Alcatraz detention camp in the Everglades as the reason for the veto. Florida’s Attorney General James Uthmeier welcomed Trump’s veto.

