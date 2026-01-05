WFIT Local & State News - January 5, 2026

Slim chance of success in Tallahassee.

It’s that time of year when state lawmakers introduce bills that they would like to see passed in Tallahassee. If last year is any indication, the chances of success are slim. In 2025 nearly 2,000 bills were filed in the state legislature. But only about 250 were passed by the Florida House and Senate. That’s a 12.5% success rate.

Potential good news for medical marijuana patients.

Legislation proposed for the soon-to-arrive session of the Florida Legislature would make life easier for medical marijuana patients. Now they need to renew their authorizations every seven months, but the legislation would extend that to every two years. Additionally, the measure would significantly increase the supply limits that qualified doctors can prescribe to patients. What’s more, the proposal would waive the $75 registration and annual renewal fees to receive a medical marijuana ID card for most military veterans.

“Golden Dome” satellite work coming to Palm Bay.

L3Harris won a contract worth up to $843 million to build missile-tracking satellites for the military’s Golden Dome constellation. Integration and testing of the satellites will occur at the Palm Bay campus.

2025 statistics for manatees.

In 2025, Brevard County topped Florida's manatee deaths, with young sea cows continuing to be the hardest hit, despite gains in local seagrass. State biologists suspect the young are still perishing as a result of a long-term famine. According to the 2025 statistics from Florida Fish & Wildlife, 118 manatees died in Brevard. That’s up from 100 in 2024.

In related news, Florida Tech is making strides with a robotic manatee. “Mechanatee” mimics the movements and communication of manatees. It’s hoped the robotic manatee could be used to study the behavior and habitat of the mammals in the wild.

Melbourne water changes today.

The City of Melbourne will be temporarily changing its water disinfection method. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us what that means for you.

From today through Jan. 26, the City of Melbourne will temporarily switch its water disinfection method to free chlorine as an added safeguard against microorganism contamination. Residents are assured that the water remains safe to drink, and there is no need to boil or use bottled water. Those noticing a stronger chlorine taste or smell can refrigerate their water for a few hours to allow the chlorine to dissipate.

Officials advise kidney dialysis patients and fish owners to take appropriate precautions during the temporary change.

More flights from Vero airport.

Vero Beach Regional Airport is offering more flights this month to the northeast. You can fly nonstop from Vero to Hartford and New Haven CT, Providence RI, and Islip, Ogdensburg, and White Plains, NY and Washington DC on low-cost Breeze Airways. And JetBlue offers daily nonstops from Vero to JFK International and Boston Logan.

Brevard County is looking for your input.

Brevard County welcomes citizen input through an initiative called “Speak Up Brevard.” The program invites residents to submit ideas and recommendations aimed at improving County efficiency and effectiveness. Submit your input during the month of January. Search for Speak Up Brevard. Recommendations are reviewed by County staff and then presented to County Commissioners for consideration.

