WFIT Local & State News - January 15, 2026

NASA astronauts splash down in the Pacific.

NASA’s crew-11 astronauts splashed down safely early this morning in the Pacific Ocean. Their mission was cut short by a medical emergency. All four astronauts were transported to a local hospital as a precautionary measure.

Flu cases high in Florida.

Cases of the flu are hitting some Florida counties harder than others. The Florida Department of Health says Indian River County, just to our south, reported an outbreak. Brevard County showed an increasing trend toward flu infections. Influenza is particularly a threat to groups like the very young, adults 65 years or older, and pregnant women — groups that typically suffer from compromised immune systems. State health officials recommend annual vaccinations to ward against potentially severe symptoms from the flu.

Pentagon to invest $1 Billion in L3Harris.

The U.S. government will invest $1 billion in L3Harris Technologies' rocket motor business. The investment aims to guarantee a steady supply of rocket engines for Tomahawk and Patriot missiles. The deal is the Pentagon's first direct-to-supplier partnership. The plan is to “scale up the domestic supply chain for solid rocket motors.

Massive warehouses planned for John Rodes Blvd.

Developers are planning to build a massive logistics center in Melbourne on John Rodes Boulevard just south of Eau Gallie Boulevard. The half-a-million square foot facility will include two warehouse buildings. Melbourne City Council has approved the initial plans, with the project expected to be completed by the end of this year.

School vouchers addressed in Tallahassee.

The Florida Senate passed a bill, SB318, addressing major accountability issues within Florida’s educational voucher system. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares the details.

An investigation by the State Auditor General revealed systemic breakdowns in the administration of voucher funds and the management of the rapidly expanding voucher program. These failures forced public school districts to wait for dollars that were legally owed to them, and left private schools scrambling to cover basic operating costs.

The Florida PTA continues to oppose the expansive voucher programs and calls on the Florida House of Representatives to promptly and seriously take up SB 318.

In other state legislative news, a proposed Florida constitutional amendment to protect religious expression in public schools passed its first legislative committee yesterday. The measure would allow students to express religious beliefs in schoolwork and require a daily moment of silence. Critics argue the proposal favors Christianity over other faiths and could undermine science education.

Arctic blast headed our way.

Some of the coldest weather the Space Coast has experienced in years is expected to arrive late tonight. The National Weather Service in Melbourne predicts near-freezing temperatures for mainland Brevard from tonight into tomorrow morning.

Cold weather shelters are set to open again. It’s the third time in just six weeks that Matthew’s Hope in Cocoa is offering relief from the cold.

The real snowbirds are here.

Every year, Florida becomes a highway for millions of birds traveling along migration routes. The feathered travelers stop to rest, feed, and prepare for their long journeys. And many stop at the Merritt Island National Wildlife Refuge. Over 330 bird species have been recorded at the refuge, which borders Kennedy Space Center.

The Black Point Wildlife Drive offers a seven-mile loop where you’ll spot everything from painted buntings to bald eagles. And tidal marshes attract massive flocks of shorebirds during migrations.

