WFIT Local & State News - January 26, 2026

Pot referendum still short of needed numbers.

The Florida Division of Elections has updated signature numbers for a proposed recreational-marijuana constitutional amendment. And it’s still short of the number needed to get on the ballot. The political committee behind the measure had submitted nearly 715,000 valid signatures. That’s far short of the 880,000 signatures needed. The deadline of February 1st is fast approaching.

SpaceX tries again tonight.

SpaceX may try again tonight to send a military GPS satellite to medium Earth orbit. The 15 minute launch window opens at 11:42PM tonight. But the weather may not cooperate. There’s a 60% chance of excessive winds, and the seas in the booster recovery zone in the Atlantic maybe too rough.

Florida sends help to Georgia and South Carolina.

Florida cities are sending crews to help with power outages resulting from Winter Storm Fern. More than 185 workers from 15 Florida public power utilities headed to Georgia and South Carolina to assist crews with power restoration efforts.

The snowstorm caused hundreds of flight cancellations yesterday at Orlando International Airport and a handful of cancellations at Melbourne airport. The storm continues to impact some flights today at both airports.

Moms for Liberty chapter goes dark.

The Moms for Liberty chapter in Indian River County has gone dark. Jennifer Pippin resigned from the local chapter after the national organization’s shift to federal issues. She has founded a new group with a local grassroots focus. Moms for Liberty was founded in 2021 by former Brevard School board member Tina Descovich. It pushed for parental rights in schools. Pippin has formed Family First with other former Moms for Liberty members.

Florida has a mold problem.

A new study verified something most people who live in Florida already know: Mold is a persistent problem across Florida. It’s driven by the state's humid subtropical climate. Indoor mold can damage walls and ceilings, reduce property values, and create health problems in people, particularly those with respiratory conditions or weakened immune systems. Mold was responsible for 20 percent of all home insurance claims in 2022. Florida ranks behind only Louisiana as the state with homes most likely to have mold. Preventing mold in a home involves controlling moisture levels and maintaining a clean and dry environment.

Air taxi mockup at MLB.

Florida Tech is helping develop an aerial highway network for air taxis. The Florida Department of Transportation is hoping that vertical lift electric air taxis will help reduce traffic congestion. Eve Air Mobility, a spinoff of Brazilian aircraft manufacturer Embraer, just conducted the first test flight of a future electric air taxi. It’s projected to fly for about 60 miles when it goes into service. Eve’s US headquarters are located at Melbourne airport, where a mockup of the Eve 100 is right now.

Alzheimer’s advocates head to Tallahassee.

Advocates for the estimated 580-thousand seniors in Florida with Alzheimer's disease are reaching out to lawmakers in Tallahassee today and tomorrow. They illuminated the Old Capitol Building in purple for their cause. The top legislative priority for the Alzheimer's Association in Florida is a publicly funded Alzheimer's Disease Awareness Initiative.

Burning car continues on US192.

A car caught fire while driving on US192. Brevard County sheriff’s deputies say that Patrick Renaldi stopped several times, but then continued driving until the car burst into flames. Deputies accuse Rinaldi of driving under the influence.

