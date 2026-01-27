WFIT Local & State News - January 27, 2026

Changed manatee zones proposed for IRL.

The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission is considering changing boat speeds in manatee zones in the Indian River Lagoon. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

The Florida Manatee Management Plan requires periodic reviews and necessary adjustments to manatee zones. Indian River County hasn't updated its zones since 2002. The new plan expands a slow-boat zone in the Indian River Lagoon, increases speeds near the Sebastian Inlet, and allows boats in a previously prohibited area in Vero Beach. The Florida Fish and Wildlife Conservation Commission gathered public input to make these recommendations. The commission will vote Feb. 8 on the proposed changes.

About 25-30% of manatee deaths statewide are attributed to watercraft. The Florida manatee population has increased to about 8,350 and, as a result, was reclassified from endangered to threatened.

SpaceX delays launch for the Space Force.

The launch of a Falcon 9 rocket with a GPS satellite for the U.S. Space Force was delayed again due to unfavorable weather conditions. At this time, SpaceX is now re-targeting today for their next launch attempt from Cape Canaveral Space Force Station. The new 15-minute window opens at 11:38 p.m.

BPS reacts to overloaded school bus.

A driver reacted to an overloaded Brevard County school bus by telling the kids to sit on the floor. A spokesperson for Brevard Public Schools said the new driver did not follow overload procedures. He should have stopped loading students and contacted dispatch. The school bus driver has been retrained in the proper procedures. Brevard Public Schools operates 470 busses, transporting nearly 21,000 students.

Evans Center to reopen in Palm Bay.

A community hub and food market in a predominantly Black neighborhood, The Evans Center in Palm Bay, closed in 2023 due to financial issues. Now Palm Bay has chosen a new organization to run the center. When it re-opens the Evans Center will provide a coffee shop, deli, and morning breakfast. It will also offer free community programs on financial literacy as well as business and career development workshops.

Regulating e-bikes a possibility.

Florida lawmakers are considering new regulations for e-bikes due to rising safety concerns. Bills introduced in both the Florida House and Senate would require riders of faster e-bikes (those capable of 28 mph) to possess a driver's license or learner's permit. Bikes exceeding 28 mph or with electrics motors over 750 watts would be classified as motorcycles, requiring registration, insurance, and restriction from sidewalks and bike lanes. If passed during the 2026 session, these rules would go into effect on July 1, 2027.

Prolonged cold event.

We may not have gotten any snow from Winter Storm Fran, but we are getting some colder temperatures. Brevard County is expected to experience a "prolonged cold event" lasting up to two weeks. Temperatures could drop as low as 29 degrees, with wind chills making it feel as cold as 25 degrees. The National Weather Service in Melbourne says the strongest effects will be felt in inland areas. Officials advise residents to bundle up, protect plants, bring pets inside, and check heating systems.

