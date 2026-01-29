WFIT Local & State News - January 29, 2026

Brevard schools to cut staff.

As enrollment declines, Brevard Public Schools is warning it may cut 7% of its staff. WFIT’s Terri Wright gives us details.

A letter circulated this week to Brevard Public Schools employees indicates the district is considering countywide staffing reductions as it prepares its budget amid declining student enrollment. District departments have been directed to plan for a seven percent reduction in staffing costs, including school-based support positions such as transportation, campus services, and administrative support.

Brevard Public Schools, one of the county’s largest employers, reports projected fund balances of about $1.626 billion in its fiscal year 2026 budget. As district enrollment continues to decline, participation in the state’s Family Empowerment Scholarship program is increasing significantly.

Merritt Island residents don’t want natural gas facility.

The Canaveral Port Authority is considering selling land along the barge canal for use as a liquified natural gas terminal. Under one proposal, the plant would be built by the parent company of Florida City Gas, not far from a residential neighborhood. About 20 Merritt Islanders told Port commissioners said they had safety concerns about selling and/or leasing land for a LNG terminal so close to their homes. Utility officials plan to make their pitch to the community at a public forum Feb. 18 at Cape Canaveral Community Center.

State must release Alligator Alcatraz documents.

The state agency that planned and runs the “Alligator Alcatraz” detention facility in the Everglades must produce its communications with the Trump administration under an order by a state trial judge — including texts and emails. The Friends of the Everglades has made repeated demands in hopes of subjecting the facility to federal environmental protection laws; the state says those laws don’t apply because it’s a state project, but evidence has emerged pointing to a close collaboration between the state and feds. The state has about two weeks to comply.

Health First breaks ground on standalone Rockledge ER.

Health First has started construction on a new standalone emergency room in Rockledge. The facility will provide 24/7 emergency care to fill the gap left by the closure of Rockledge Regional Medical Center. The 12-bed emergency room is one of two planned by Health First for Brevard County. It’s expected to open in mid-2027.

SpaceX schedules rocket launch for tonight.

A Falcon 9 is scheduled to liftoff between 11PM tonight and 3AM Friday morning. After an ascent to the southeast, another batch of Starlink satellites will be placed in low-earth orbit. A similar launch is scheduled for this Sunday evening.

Another insurance company announces auto policy rate cut.

Florida’s fourth-largest auto insurer, USAA, plans to reduce annual auto insurance rates for its members by an average of 7%. The reduction, announced yesterday, is expected to take effect in March for the 600,000 USAA Florida members. Membership is limited to active-duty military, military veterans and eligible family members. Progressive, State Farm and Allstate previously announced rate cuts for Florida drivers.

Space Force has job openings.

The US Space Force is looking to fill more than 200 positions in Cape Canaveral. The jobs range from dental technician and child care to airfield manager and contract specialist. The Space Force will hold a job fair on Thursday, February 5th at the Tides Club on A1A.

