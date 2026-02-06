WFIT Local & State News - February 6, 2026

IRL is hotspot for dolphins killed by bird flu.

The novel bird flu virus has killed two more bottlenose dolphins in the Indian River Lagoon, bringing the total to 10 dolphins that have died in the past two years of the disease. That and makes the lagoon the word's hotspot for the deadly disease in dolphins. The virus tends to attack the brain in dolphins, causing encephalitis, which can lead to drowning. Scientists believe dolphins may contract the virus from proximity to infected birds, but the risk of dolphin-to-dolphin transmission is low. While the current risk to humans from this bird flu strain remains low, researchers are calling for more monitoring of the virus in marine mammals.

Jennifer Jenkins is back in the race.

Jennifer Jenkins, the former Brevard County School Board member, is campaigning again. This time against Randy Fine. Jenkins had originally filed to run for the US Senate, but dropped out in favor of Democratic candidate Alexander Vindeman. Yesterday she filed to run for a US House seat, currently occupied by Rep. Randy Fine. The two have history: Fine has called Jenkins “a whore.” Jenkins’ campaign called Fine “the most… unhinged member of congress.”

The contested congressional district covers parts of Volusia, Putnam and Marion Counties. Both Jenkins and Fine live in Brevard County, but are not required to be residents of the district they represent.

Veggie libel laws debated in Tallahassee.

A proposed Senate Bill (SB 290) could broaden "food disparagement," or veggie libel laws. It would make it easier for food producers to sue their critics, and potentially affect First Amendment rights. WFIT’s Terri Wright has details.

Experts warn that a proposed change to Florida law could chill free speech, particularly criticism of Big Sugar and its sugarcane burning practices. Critics say the bill would also expand “food disparagement” laws, allowing agricultural producers to sue over alleged false statements about their products, making Florida’s law the broadest of its kind in the nation.

Kathleen Murray of Citizens Defending Freedom said the bill “polices speech” rather than protecting farmers and could silence journalists, scientists, and citizens who raise food safety concerns. "Florida can champion agriculture without burying dissent or chilling First Amendment rights." She said.

Crossing guard injured by car in Rockledge.

A school crossing guard was struck by a car in Rockledge on Thursday morning. The guard is in critical condition. The incident occurred in a school zone near Golfview Elementary School. No students were injured.

Super Bowl coin being minted in Melbourne.

Workers at Melbourne’s Highland Mint are in full production mode this week. They are creating the Super Bowl game coin, in that gray window-less building near the eastern end of the Eau Gallie causeway. Highland Mint has produced the official Super Bowl coin for over 30 years.

They are a limited edition of 10,000 coins, and are minted just like a real currency. The coins have come up “tails” 19 times and “heads” 13 times.

BBQ iguana, anyone?

Yesterday we reported that about 5,000 thousand green iguanas were removed from Florida communities after the cold snap. That number was incorrect. Well over 8,000 cold-stunned iguanas were carted off by trappers and the general public.

The state considers the green iguana, which hail from the tropical regions of Central and South American, to be an invasive species.

Palm Bay bank robber goes out for pizza.

A Florida man robbed the TD Bank branch in Palm Bar yesterday. He walked into the bank on Babcock Street and told the teller to hand over $1,000. He took the money, after telling the teller he would be at the Little Caesars Pizza in the plaza next door. That’s where police found him minutes later.

