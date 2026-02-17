WFIT Local and State News AM- February 17th, 2026

Brevard County Transportation Management Center

Brevard County will now have a hub that will act as the county’s center for all transportation management and operations. It will be called the Brevard Regional Transportation Management Center. The $16.2 million project is planned to open sometime next year, with funding provided by the Florida Department of Transportation, Space Coast Planning, and Transportation Organization. The center will help facilitate real-time monitoring, incident management, and emergency coordination within the county. As well as allow operators to communicate and work with agencies nearby for emergency management. Officials say the center will allow county transportation workers to ensure traffic flows more efficiently and safely.

Effects of cold snap impact Brevard.

The recent cold snap on Florida's Space Coast has killed countless starfish and other marine life. The weather also damaged vital coastal plants like sea grapes and mangroves, which protect against erosion. Sea grapes tend to grow back, as long as the trunk and roots are intact. Mangroves may be a different story. Biologists are concerned the freeze could also harm seagrass recovery and lead to harmful algal blooms in the Indian River Lagoon.

The National Weather Service in Melbourne reports that the combination of the freeze-damaged vegetation and dry conditions creates a higher threat of wildfires. Southern Brevard is suffering a severe drought, while northern portions of the county are only abnormally dry. The forecast through April calls for below normal rainfall across central Florida.

NASA Delayed Artemis Mission

The Artemis 2 mission has been delayed again for future launch aimed at March 2026 now. Previously, a hydrogen leak was discovered and initially delayed the prior February launch. A new wet dress rehearsal is scheduled for Thursday, Feb. 19, to assess the rocket's readiness. NASA has yet to declare an official launch date, however preparations could be made earliest for March 6. Operators are currently working on issues within the Space Launch System to assess the rocket's mechanics. With hopes of a launch in the near future, the Artemis 2 mission will continue the agency's goal of returning to the moon with their 10-day moon-orbiting trip. The crew is due to travel 4,700 miles past the far side of the moon, and would make this the farthest humans have gone out into space before returning to Earth.

Florida Nurses Protest Against ICE

The National Nurses United is organizing multiple protests around Florida in opposition of ICE and are demanding Congress to discontinue funding out of concerns for health and safety of patients and community. One location will be in Orlando at Osceola Region Medical Center off the corner of Oak St and Central Ave by the digital Osceola sign, from 6p.m.-8p.m.

Space Coast regional airport wins $15M grant.

The Titusville-Cocoa Airport Authority received a $15 million grant for infrastructure upgrades at the Space Coast Regional Airport. Funding comes from the Florida Department of Transportation's Spaceport Improvement Program. The improvements are intended to attract more aerospace companies to the area

The Boring Company proposed tunnel in Orlando

A transportation project linking Universal’s parks and hotels in Orlando may contract with Elon Musk’s Boring Company. In its proposal Musk touted its existing tunnel in Las Vegas, which uses Tesla cars as a people-mover. The company’s proposed projects in some other cities, including Fort Lauderdale, have not come to fruition, but it is currently embarking on new transportation tunnels in Nashville and Dubai.