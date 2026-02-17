WFIT Local and State News AM- February 18th, 2026

Burn Ban

Ron Desantis declared a state of emergency through an executive order from recent dry conditions starting in early February. The Brevard County Commissioners have voted on a countywide burn ban that includes open burning, bonfires, campfires, trash burning, and other outdoor incineration. Observations of the Keetch-Buram Drought Index- a measure of dryness and fire risk-has reached a level 469 on the 800 scale, indicating drought-like conditions and heightened fire danger. Brevard is among more than 30 counties with currently active burn bans, according to a Florida Forest Service map of those bans.

SpaceX AI

As part of a strategy to build and deploy massive solar-powered data centers in orbit, SpaceX announced it has acquired xAI. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares the company’s vision, driving the move.

The acquisition unites artificial intelligence, reusable rocket technology, and space-based internet services, with the goal of expanding AI capabilities by shifting solar-powered computing infrastructure into orbit. Today’s AI breakthroughs rely on massive on-site data centers that require significant electricity and cooling. The long-term plan calls for launching a constellation of up to one million satellites designed to operate as orbital data centers. Although 2025 set a record for global orbital launches — with roughly 3,000 tons of payload delivered to space — the company says significantly greater lift capacity will be needed to support space-based data centers and future permanent installations on the Moon and Mars.

The Pentagon may bar tuition aid for top universities, including Florida Tech.

As the Trump administration reviews tuition assistance funding for service members, Florida Tech is on a list that includes many of the nation’s top universities.

An internal military memo lists the Florida Institute of Technology among dozens of universities labeled “Moderate to High Risk Schools,” making them ineligible for certain Department of Defense and Army education funds. Reports note the designation is broadly defined, creating uncertainty about which programs are affected and how the “risk” label is determined.

Any reduction in military-funded students at Florida Tech could affect enrollment, academic programs, and the local economy. The university, known for its STEM focus, has longstanding ties to defense partners in Brevard.

Florida Tech has received no information from the federal government regarding this list.

Cold weather impacts shelter budget

The recent cold weather has impacted the budget for a Brevard homeless shelter. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has more:

It cost one nonprofit $70,000 to house the homeless during this year’s cold snaps. Matthew’s Hope in Cocoa said the funds allocated for insurance, salaries and utilities had to be spent instead on operating warming shelters five times so far this year. The non-profit reported seeing an average of 175 people each time it opened as a shelter.

HIV policy and fund changes

Florida is eliminating some medications from its covered prescriptions which stop virus transmission and patient death. A $120 million shortfall in funding for the HIV drug and insurance assistance program has occurred due to drug price increases and Congress’ refusal to continue pandemic-era subsidies for those enrolled in Obamacare. New rules are also being placed and would change who is eligible now for the state’s program, which estimates to about 16,000 people currently who are dependent on the program's benefits.