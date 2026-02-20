WFIT Local & State News - February 20, 2026 PM

NASA conducts moon rocket test.

NASA’s massive moon rocket completed a key test yesterday. The SLS was successfully fueled, without signs of a hydrogen leak that plagued a previous test. As part of the test, the NASA team practiced closing the Orion spacecraft’s hatches and the teams ran through two final countdowns. The test was in preparation for the Artemis II mission, aiming to send four astronauts on a 10-day journey around the moon. The astronauts enter quarantine today. NASA is tentatively scheduling launch for Friday, March 6th.

In related news, NASA on Thursday released the results of an investigation into the Boeing Starliner mission. In June of 2024, Starliner flew two astronauts to the International Space Station, but problems with the spacecraft’s thrusters stranded the astronauts on the ISS until they were rescued by SpaceX 93 days later. NASA declared it a serious “type A mishap,” the highest level of classification, meaning there was potential for major damage or loss of life. Investigators identified a combination of Boeing hardware failures and NASA organizational problems.

Zoo to get new sea turtle care center.

The Brevard Zoo has secured $1.75M in federal funding for a new sea turtle care complex at the zoo's upcoming $140 million aquarium. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

The funding will support construction of the Scaife Family Sea Turtle Care Complex at the future Bowen Aquarium. Planned for a 14-acre site at Port Canaveral, the aquarium will emphasize coastal conservation, environmental education, and the rehabilitation of threatened marine species across Florida.

In the past two years, the current turtle center has seen a 157% increase in sea turtle treatment. The 12,873-square-foot complex will feature 10,000 square feet of indoor space dedicated to sea turtle exhibition, rehabilitation, and veterinary care, providing treatment for sick and injured turtles.

Outro: The zoo has raised roughly $74 million toward the aquarium and expects to have more than $100 million committed by year's end. The Brevard Zoo hopes the new aquarium will create more than 900 jobs with at least 525,000 visitors annually.

Florida House approves property tax proposal.

The Florida House pushed through an amended bill Thursday that would ask voters in November to eliminate most property taxes on homesteaded property. Bill sponsor Rep. Monique Miller, Republican of Palm Bay, says savings is the point.

"I believe that it can be done, and this is an important time to deliver the relief to Florida families that they so badly need."

The bill would let voters decide if they want to wipe out all but school property taxes on homesteaded properties starting in January 2027.

Cold weather to return.

Temperatures are forecast to plummet again to the low 40’s and upper 30’s along the Space Coast. Meteorologist Megan Borowski from the Florida Public Radio Emergency Network says that warm conditions Saturday will be followed by a temperature plunge Sunday night.

Between Sunday and Monday, a cold front should track through the length of the state, which is going to pull the plug on the warmth. Now as this front passes through, it will give a chance for showers, but rainfall isn’t likely to be much. Most of the state should see trace accumulation, with the exception of the Panhandle which could see between a quarter and half inch. So unfortunately, this front won’t put much of a dent in the drought situation. Behind the front temperatures are going to drop to start off the week.

