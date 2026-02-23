WFIT Local & State News- February 24th, 2026 AM

SpaceX launch

SpaceX will be having a launch this evening and will be sending a Falcon 9 rocket with 29 Starlink satellites into low-Earth orbit. The launch window will be between 3:56 p.m. and 7:56 p.m. ET later today. If you can’t make it out to view the launch firsthand, there will also be live coverage starting 90 minutes before the liftoff. You can find that live stream at floridaytoday.com/space . If you are planning to view the launch for yourself, here are some hotspots you can check out. Paradise Beach Park, Sebastian Inlet Park, Indialantic boardwalk, Riverfront Park at Cocoa Village, and Jetty Park Beach and pier. More locations can be found on Florida Today.

Road closure

Here’s a traffic note: The ramps between US1 and the Pineda Causeway will be closed overnight. According to the Florida Department of Transportation, the temporary closures will take place nightly from 10 p.m. to 5 a.m. through this Thursday for paving operations.

Environmental concerns for SpaceX

Residents in Northern Brevard can expect more rocket rumble in the future. WFIT’s Rick Glasby tells us why:

The FAA has given environmental approval for SpaceX to launch up to 44 Starship rockets annually from Kennedy Space Center. Starship-Super Heavy is currently only launched from Texas. The launches are part of a plan to create Artificial Intelligence data centers in space. FAA's approval covers environmental compliance. SpaceX still has to meet other federal safety, airspace and risk requirements before any Starship launch from KSC.

Severe weather conditions

Florida is in the midst of breaking a record drought. Withered roadside vegetation and critically low humidity with gusty winds is highly prevalent that produce a high risk for wildfires. The National Weather Service in Melbourne issued a Red Flag alert yesterday for the northern Brevard barrier islands and all of southern Brevard County.

Cold weather returns to Brevard starting early yesterday morning. A Freeze Watch remains in effect. Temperatures will fall into the 30’s, and near freezing in western portions of the county.

New Florida legislation

Florida lawmakers have advanced bills that could strip local zoning powers across the state, raising concerns among residents who believe that overbuilding is already negatively affecting their lives. WFIT’s Terry Wright gives us the details.

The legislation — House Bill 1143 and Senate Bill 1342 — would give the state greater authority over local land-use decisions. Under the proposals, areas historically zoned for single-family homes could be rezoned without local public input, opening the door to multi-family development in neighborhoods originally planned, purchased and regulated as single-family communities.

Land-use decisions that have traditionally been handled at the local level — through comprehensive plans, zoning codes and public hearings — would instead be directed by the state. The bills mark a significant shift in control from local control to Tallahassee.

Supporters also say the changes are needed to address housing shortages and meet growing infrastructure demands.

Ron. Desantis end of term

Governor Ron. Desantis will not be running again this year due to reaching term limit. As of right now, there are 39 declared candidates The primary election will be on Tuesday, August 18th.