WFIT Local & States News-February 23, 2026 AM

SpaceX new launches and plan

SpaceX has received federal funding by The Federal Aviation Administration that will now supplement the company with their plans for powering Ai from space. A vast satellite network system,part of the company’s plan, would call for 44 launches to take place for one year, sending 1 million solar-powered satellites into space. With these additional launches set now, residents on Florida’s Space Coast can be expecting a noticeable increase in noise, including sonic booms and numerous liftoffs.

Brevard Zoo funding for new center

The Brevard Zoo has secured $1.75M in federal funding for a new sea turtle care complex at the zoo’s upcoming $140 million Bowen Aquarium and Conservation Center. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

The funding will support construction of the Scaife Family Sea Turtle Care Complex at the future Bowen Aquarium. Planned for a 14-acre site at Port Canaveral, the aquarium will emphasize coastal conservation, environmental education, and the rehabilitation of threatened marine species across Florida. In the past two years, the current turtle center has seen a 157% increase in sea turtle treatment. The 12,873-square-foot complex will feature 10,000 square feet of indoor space dedicated to sea turtle exhibition, rehabilitation, and veterinary care, providing treatment for sick and injured turtles.

The zoo has raised roughly $74 million toward the aquarium and expects to have more than $100 million committed by year end. The new aquarium will create more than 900 jobs with at least 525,000 visitors expected annually.

Florida Tech military federal aid

In a recent memo the U.S. Department of War named Florida Tech among 33 other schools as, “moderate to high risk,” meaning that tuition assistance from the federal government may be revoked for military personnel at those institutions. The policy, designed by U.S. Secretary of War Pete Hegseth’s, would stop funding for numerous programs involving active-service members. As of now, there is no further clarification as to how Florida Tech will be affected.

Daylight Saving Time

Daylight saving time is approaching and will begin on Sunday, March 8th. Clocks will be forward one hour now, shifting at 2am to 3am in the early morning. Days will be longer with less light in the morning until this year's summer solstice on June 21. Although many still observe daylight savings, Congress has been debating whether to make it a permanent standard. For now, Congress has not approved for the law to be placed for Florida, and the president would still need to sign it into law.

Animal cruelty bill

A bill passed unanimously by the Florida Senate on Friday, February 20th, will now put people who abuse animals on a public registry. The bill, SB 1004 is now in the House waiting to be passed through several committees. This bill would require the Florida Department of Law Enforcement to include numerous information details about people registered for animal cruelty on the website. Some information would include: date of birth; race; charges; photograph of the individual. The bill also adds consumer protections for people who have purchased a pet, limiting the amount of veterinary costs for consumers. In the state of Florida, the limit is how much the consumer paid for the pet.

