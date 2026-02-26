WFIT Local & State News - February 26, 2026 PM

Military explosive found near Satellite Beach school.

A construction crew working near a Satellite Beach school unearthed a World War II explosive device on Tuesday. A team from Patrick Space Force Base identified the device as a non-explosive practice bomb. Workers at Ramp Road Park spotted the unexploded ordinance and called authorities.

Brevard settles with developer for $3 million.

Brevard County will pay $3 million to settle a decade-long lawsuit with a developer. The settlement allows for 84 new homes and a potential 42-slip marina on North Merritt Island. As a part of the agreement, the county will acquire nearly 150 acres for flood control, conservation, and potential public access. This agreement resolves a dispute that began in 2009 when a zoning change reduced the property's development potential.

Feds won’t pay for Alligator Alcatraz construction.

The federal Department of Justice said in a new court filing it will not reimburse Florida over $600 million for the construction of the Alligator Alcatraz detention facility. Any potential reimbursement from the feds will cover operational costs, not construction.

Florida House passes election bill.

A bill that would require proof of American citizenship to vote, and limit the kinds of identification voters could show at the polls, was approved in the Florida House on Wednesday. Advocates say it’s necessary to ensure that non-citizens aren’t eligible to vote, but voter rights groups contend there has been little evidence of such fraud. Once a companion bill is approved in the Florida Senate, the legislation will go to Gov. DeSantis’ desk.

FSU athletics is $437 million in debt

According to a recent report, Florida State University closed fiscal year 2025 with $437 million in athletics-related debt. That’s a $200 million increase from the year before. FSU’s total institutional debt was over $600 million, so athletics accounted for over 70% of that total. In five years FSU’s athletics debt increased from $17 million to almost half a billion dollars. The Tallahassee Democrat reported the borrowing largely funded renovations to the football stadium and construction of a new football operations center.

Moon rocket is back in the VAB.

NASA’s SLS moon rocket is back in the Vehicle Assembly Building for troubleshooting. The earliest launch date is now April 1st, but NASA said additional opportunities are available in May and beyond.

The next rocket launch from the Cape comes early tomorrow morning. SpaceX sends more Starlink satellites to orbit during a four hour launch window that opens at 4:52AM Friday.

Commemorating Charlie Kirk.

After a contentious debate, the Republican-controlled Florida House voted along party lines on bills that designate a road in Miami-Dade County and an annual day after slain conservative activist Charlie Kirk. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

The bill would designate October 14 — Kirk’s birthday — as an annual “Charlie Kirk Day of Remembrance.” Republicans said Kirk was effective at teaching people how to engage others in civil debate, while Democrats argued he repeatedly voiced racist and misogynistic views. Rep. Michele Rayner, St. Petersburg-D, said state honors should represent “shared progress, not ideological symbolism.” Rep. Dean Black, Jacksonville-R, described Kirk’s primary accomplishment as his skill as a debater. “While people may have disagreed with what he said, he made no attempt to cancel the words of others,” Black said.

Outro: The road measure designates a portion of 107th Avenue in Miami-Dade County as “Charlie Kirk Memorial Avenue”. Both proposals await Senate action.

