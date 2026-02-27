WFIT Local & State News - February 27, 2026 PM

Shakeup at NASA after Starliner debacle.

There’s been a shakeup at NASA following issues with the Boeing Starliner spacecraft. A week after the NASA Administrator had promised consequences for the agency’s mishandling of the Starliner development and flights, two key leaders are being replaced. Ken Bowersox steps down as associate administrator of Space Operations, and Steve Stich is out as program manager of the Commercial Crew Program. Starliner’s last mission ended in what NASA classified as a Type A mishap, which put it on the same level as the Space Shuttle Challenger and Columbia disasters.

Many bills proposed, very few approved.

Due to policy differences between the Florida House and Senate, the 2026 legislative session is nearing its end with very few bills passed. WFIT’s Terri Wright provides an update on legislative progress, or lack of it.

Of the 1,688 general bills filed so far, fewer than a dozen have received final approval from both the House and the Senate.

As part of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ push to reduce property taxes, the Florida House has approved a proposal asking voters to enact tax cuts that would cost local governments nearly $15 billion annually. The Senate has yet to take up the measure.

DeSantis has said he plans to call a special session in April to address the property tax issue, along with his priority for a mid-decade congressional redistricting effort backed by President Trump. Meanwhile, the governor’s effort to eliminate vaccine mandates for schoolchildren failed to gain traction in the Legislature.

Outro: Lawmakers appear poised to resolve the roughly $1 billion gap between Florida House and Senate budget proposals for the fiscal year beginning July 1, but that agreement may be among the few achievements possible before the March 13 deadline.

Mathers Bridge hit again.

For the second time this month, Mathers Bridge was closed due to a boat strike. An unoccupied boat hit the bridge yesterday, halting boat traffic through the channel. Traffic resumed after the bridge pass a safety inspection. Mathers Bridge connects the southern tip of Merritt Island to Indian Harbour Beach.

Property insurers keep homeowners in the dark.

Florida property insurance companies have found a way to keep homeowners in the dark. They are blocking access to information about how their firms are setting premiums, handling claims, and keeping profits. The property insurance companies claim this information are trade secrets. And state statutes and court rulings make it all legal. Several state legislators are proposing bills to reduce the number of trade secrets, but it’s unlikely that legislation can pass this year.

Waymo taxi service starts in Orlando.

You no longer have to travel to Vegas or the west coast to experience a driverless taxi. The company Waymo has begun autonomous taxi service in Orlando. Waymo's Orlando vehicles are electric Jaguars equipped with cameras and sensors that provide a 360-degree view around the car. Download the Waymo app to try it out.

Brevard Health Fair.

A giant inflatable colon is coming to Viera. It will be the feature of a health fair, Saturday February 28th. The Department of Health will also offer free blood pressure checks, bone density screenings, and access to local community resources. The health fair happens from 9 until 11 AM February 28th at the DOH conference center in Viera.

