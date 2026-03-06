WFIT Local & State News- March 6, 2026 AM

New tax cut bill on certain products

Yesterday, the House passed a tax cut bill for products such as camping gear, fishing supplies, and American-made beer. The bill received conflicting opinions between both parties, with Democrats such as Parkland Rep. Christine Hunschofsky worried that this bill would encourage, “ the purchase of unlimited fire accessories, unlimited ammunition, unlimited guns.” The Senate also signed for the bill to be in place on Monday, but negotiations between both chambers will still be discussed until Friday, March 13th.

Brevard Health Alliance Foundation

Brevard Health Alliance launched the BHA Foundation, a nonprofit organization funded by philanthropic support. The BHA Foundation claims it aims to increase outreach, and assist in healthcare for those across Brevard County. These services can range from pediatric services, autism and ADHD testing to senior care, technology upgrades and future clinic expansion. You can learn more and visit their website at brevardhealth.org .

Brevard School Board vs. teacher

The Brevard County School Board sought reconsideration of an arbitrator’s ruling involving teacher Melissa Calhoun, who was not rehired after calling a student by their chosen name without parental consent. The arbitrator ruled that the district improperly disciplined her and ordered the letter of reprimand removed. He also required the principal to recommend Calhoun for reappointment, though the superintendent still has authority to reject it. The school board argued the ruling contained factual errors and asked for a review, but the teachers’ union refused, making the decision final. Despite the ruling, Superintendent Mark Rendell maintains he will not rehire Calhoun. The case stems from a 2025 parent complaint and highlights ongoing debates about parental rights and gender identity policies in schools.

New Health First opening

Health First is opening a new location in Merritt Island, set to open by mid-2027, making it one of the four current Health First locations in Brevard County. The new Cape Canaveral hospital will be replacing the current Cape Canaveral Hospital in Cocoa Beach, closing it permanently due to numerous hurricane evacuations and other system related issues from harsh storms. Costing $410 million, the new hospital will have 120 private rooms; 25 emergency department treatment rooms; 4 emergency department treatment bays; and 6 operating rooms.

Alligator Alcatraz

Last October Gov. DeSantis said Florida was awarded over $600 million to help with construction costs for the immigrant detention center in the Everglades. But just a week later, federal authorities put the money on hold, as they asked questions about state expenditures. And now, new court filings from lawyers for the state and the federal government raise the possibility much of that federal grant will never be disbursed. Florida has spent over $400 million on Alligator Alcatraz, and the feds have reimbursed only $90 million of that.

Fun weekend events

If you’re looking for some exciting activities to do here are a few happening this weekend in Brevard County: