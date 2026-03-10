WFIT Local & State News- March 11th, 2026 AM

Cyanobacteria sickening Indian River Lagoon Dolphins

A strange light-brown slime has been seen coating the skin on some dolphins in the Indian River Lagoon. It could be a sign of suppressed immunity according to a study recently published in the Journal Nature. It found that the brown “algal sheen” patches on dolphin skin and mouths contain types of cyanobacteria contrary to what is healthy for dolphins. Researchers believe the presence of the bacteria is coming from poor water quality and other environmental stressors.

E-bike legislation ready for DeSantis signature

A piece of legislation that would tighten the rules on the use of e-bikes in Florida has made it through the Florida House and Senate, and is waiting for the Governor’s signature. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has details:

The Florida House voted unanimously Monday to back the measure that would require e-bike operators to slow to 10 mph when within 50 feet of a pedestrian on sidewalks. E-bike operators would also have to audibly warn a pedestrian before passing. Violators could be ticketed similar to a non-moving violation. Currently, E-bikes are viewed by the state the same as any human power bicycle; the operator doesn’t have to hold a driver’s license or vehicle registration.

Lovebug season

Lovebug mating season is coming and swarms of the insects can be seen during April to May, as well as August to September. Adult lovebugs live for around three to four days, just long enough to mate and deposit a batch of eggs. But Florida residents and scientists have noticed a decline in lovebug infestation in the past several years.The most common reasons for insect decline are habitat loss due to human development or failure to adapt to rapid climate change. Researchers from UF also suggest predators may have something to do with it as well. Since funding for studying bugs considered nuisances may be hard to get, we may never know for sure the exact reasons behind the steady decline of lovebugs.

State budget

Florida lawmakers are unable to agree on a state budget in time for the scheduled March 13 adjournment. WFIT’s Terri Wright has more.

The state constitution requires lawmakers to pass one bill each year: the state budget. The Florida Senate’s spending plan of about $115 billion differs from the House plan at $113.6 billion. Some of Gov. Ron DeSantis’ priorities — including artificial intelligence regulations and property tax cuts — have stalled in the Legislature this year. Lawmakers will need to reconvene to finalize a budget before July 1, when the state’s new fiscal year begins. If a budget is not approved by then, Florida could face a partial government shutdown.

Lawmakers already have to meet in April; as Governor DeSantis has called for a special session to address redistricting.

Discount admission to KSC Visitor Complex.

The Kennedy Space Center Visitor Complex is offering two deals, starting this week. Florida residents can purchase four daily admission tickets for nearly half off. Tickets must be purchased within the next two weeks but are good through December 13. The other deal allows an adult admission at the price of a child’s ticket.

