WFIT Local & State News- March 16, 2026 AM

Voter bill HB 991

A new bill is being passed through Congress that would tighten eligibility for voter registration. The bill, called Safeguard American Voter Eligibility, also called SAVE America Act, if passed, would require individuals to provide proof of citizenship upon registering to vote. These new requirements do not affect voters with a Florida drivers license, but critics say this new bill would harm first-time voters, elderly Florididians, students, low-income communities, and women who have changed their name from marriage. The following are some documents that would be sufficient proof to vote: original or copy of U.S. birth certificate, a valid passport, a valid Florida drivers license, or naturalization certificate. If signed by Gov. Ron Desantis or it becomes law without his signature, the bill would take effect Jan. 1, 2027.

SNAP assistance changes

Starting in April, millions of Floridians who receive SNAP assistance will no longer be permitted to use those benefits to buy soda, candy, and other sweets. WFIT’s Terri Wright shares the specifics.

Following recent cuts to SNAP funding and stricter work requirements for beneficiaries, Florida is one of 22 states, mostly Republican-led, that have requested waivers from the USDA to restrict certain foods. Critics say the restrictions could increase stigma for SNAP recipients and create confusion at checkout counters, while also affecting unhoused people who cannot store unprepared foods and residents in food deserts with limited access to fresh groceries. The average SNAP benefit is roughly $6 per day but the exact amount depends on income and household size. About 2.98 million Floridians received SNAP during fiscal year 2024, about 12.7% of the state's population. The national average is 12.3%.

Harbor Seal sighting

A harbor seal was spotted near Ponce Inlet in New Smyrna Beach, and is considered a rare sighting to be seen in Florida as there has only ever been two other sightings reported in the 20 years. Harbor seals range seasonally from the mid-Atlantic United States to the Canadian Arctic. They rarely travel south of North Carolina. Researchers at Hubbs-SeaWorld is urging anyone who may see it again to call 1-888-404-3922.

WFIT’s Rick Glasby is following two space-related stories for us:

NASA’s Office of the Inspector General has warned of potential astronaut safety and schedule delays for the Artemis moon landings. The audit expressed concerns about both the SpaceX and Blue Origin lunar landers.

After dropping plans for enhancing the SLS rocket, NASA proposed a sole source contract with ULA. NASA claims the ULA Centaur 5 upper stage is the only option available to replace the SLS upper stage.

Target sale and new store

Target is lowering prices on numerous items all through the spring. Customers can expect 5-20% off “on-trend items" including apparel, food and beverage products. Target also plans to open several new locations in Florida, including one in winter haven, adding to the 135 Target locations.