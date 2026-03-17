WFIT Local & State News - March 17, 2026 PM

Melbourne mercenary goes missing.

A Melbourne man who was arrested and charged after mounting a failed coup against Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela has gone missing. Jordan Goudreau is a former Green Beret and was head of a Melbourne company, Silvercorp, that offered security risk services. He was charged in 2024 with conspiracy to export weapons and other military equipment without a license to Colombia, to be used for “activities in Venezuela.” In a court filing last week, the Justice Department said that Goudreau had failed to appear at a bond hearing, and his ankle monitor was found wrapped in aluminum foil and hidden in a piece of furniture. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Florida sheriffs push back on mass deportation efforts.

A group of sheriffs on the Florida immigration enforcement board has rebelled against Gov. DeSantis’ mass deportation efforts. This is a stark departure from Florida’s hardline policies. Board head Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said yesterday that he wants the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants who not committed crimes to end. At least six of the eight sheriffs on the council echoed his comments, one saying, the state has cast too wide of a net.

10,000 Starlink satellites in orbit.

With SpaceX’s rocket launch this morning from the Cape, there are now more than 10,000 active Starlink satellites in low-earth orbit. And over two-thirds of all satellites are now a SpaceX satellite.

New e-bike restrictions.

With the goal of making streets safer, Florida lawmakers passed a bill to set new speed limits for e-bikes near pedestrians. WFIT’s Terri Wright tells us more.

The bill, which unanimously passed the Senate and was approved by the House on March 9, comes as e-bike sales — and related crashes — continue to rise. Under the measure, e-bike riders must slow to 10 mph when within 50 feet of pedestrians, yield the right of way, and give an audible signal, such as a bell or voice, before passing The legislation also creates a micromobility safety task force to review crash data and recommend ways to reduce accidents. E-bikes, defined as pedal-powered bicycles with a seat and an electric motor under 750 watts, can travel 20-28 mph.

For now, e-bikes remain subject to standard bicycle rules, meaning they can use sidewalks unless restricted, and riders under 16 must wear helmets.

Brevard middle school gets STEM grant.

FPL awarded a $50,000 grant to Stone Magnet Middle School in Melbourne. The grant is part of an annual program to advance STEM learning at schools in Florida. It will provide students with hands-on learning in science, technology, engineering, and math.

FEMA lifts hold on grant for Florida detention camps.

The federal government has lifted its hold on money for Florida’s immigrant detention camps. The DeSantis administration no longer has to clear a federally required Environmental and Historic Preservation review before tapping into a $608 million federal grant to help pay for its migrant lockup efforts. It's unclear whether the review has been completed or the federal government chose to remove the requirement. The state can't request the FEMA money until the federal government shutdown ends.

