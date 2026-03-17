WFIT Local & State News- March 18, 2026 AM

Brevard County land plans for water plants

Brevard County Commission is considering a $5 million plan to develop new sewer and water plants along Barefoot Bay, in response to meeting recent stricter federal water quality regulations. The new construction would cover 80 acres of land and if decided on, would begin in 2028. The commissioners are also considering a $2 million plan to complete the design of converting South Beaches Wastewater Treatment Plant to advanced wastewater treatment, which will remove more nitrogen and phosphorus from the sewage.

Melbourne mercenary goes missing.

A Melbourne man who was arrested and charged after mounting a failed coup against Nicolás Maduro of Venezuela has gone missing. WFIT’s Rick Glasby has the story:

Jordan Goudreau is a former Green Beret and was head of a Melbourne company, Silvercorp, that offered security risk services. He was charged in 2024 with conspiracy to export weapons and other military equipment without a license to Colombia, to be used for “activities in Venezuela.” In a court filing last week, the Justice Department said that Goudreau had failed to appear at a bond hearing, and his ankle monitor was found wrapped in aluminum foil and hidden in a piece of furniture. A warrant has been issued for his arrest.

Artemis 2 launch

NASA’s Artemis II rocket is set to launch now on Wednesday, April 1st. There still remains the possibility of weather disruptions, which could postpone the launch but no more than a couple days, between April 3-6. The rocket will be carrying 4 astronauts nearly 4,700 miles into outer space, making this the farthest humans have ever traveled into space before returning back to Earth. The mission will not be a lunar landing, but astronauts will embark on a 10-day trip orbiting the moon to further plans for a future permanent lunar base.

E-Bikes

With the goal of making streets safer, Florida lawmakers passed a bill to set new speed limits for e-bikes near pedestrians. WFIT’s TerriWright tells us more.

The bill, which unanimously passed the Senate and was approved by the House on March 9, comes as e-bike sales — and related crashes — continue to rise.Under the measure, e-bike riders must slow to 10 mph when within 50 feet of pedestrians, yield the right of way, and give an audible signal, such as a bell or voice, before passing. The legislation also creates a micromobility safety task force to review crash data and recommend ways to reduce accidents. E-bikes, defined as pedal-powered bicycles with a seat and an electric motor under 750 watts, can travel 20-28 mph.

For now, e-bikes remain subject to standard bicycle rules, meaning they can use sidewalks unless restricted, and riders under 16 must wear helmets.

Florida sheriffs push back on mass deportation efforts.

A group of sheriffs on the Florida immigration enforcement board has rebelled against Gov. DeSantis’ mass deportation efforts. Board head Polk County Sheriff Grady Judd said yesterday that he wants the mass deportation of undocumented immigrants who have not committed crimes to end. At least six of the eight sheriffs on the council echoed his comments, one saying, the state has cast too wide of a net.